Parade and Truckstop.com Announce Integration to Power Instant Load Bookings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parade, the leader in software for freight brokers that drives digital transformation with its truckload capacity management platform, announced an integration with Truckstop.com to enable freight brokers and 3PLs the ability to add instant load bookings with Truckstop.com’s freight marketplace.



"We are pleased to partner with Parade to help speed up and simplify the freight movement process with instant load bookings," said Eduardo Avila, senior director of integrations, Truckstop.com. “Through this integration, we are able to provide our mutual broker customers greater options to move freight while eliminating time-consuming negotiations and concerns of working with an unknown carrier.”

“Parade will help speed the move to digital booking, which saves time and money for freight brokerages and 3PLs,” said Preet Sivia, President and Co-founder of Parade. “Parade is pleased to help transform the operations of so many freight brokerages and partner with Truckstop.com to accelerate tech-enablement, further optimize, and help grow their businesses.”

Parade’s platform coupled with the Truckstop.com integration enables freight brokers to better re-utilize carriers, compete more effectively, and handle current trucking demand across North America.

Parade customers increased digital transactions by more than 500% last year. Partners like Truckstop.com help Parade innovate and provide best-in-class freight brokerage software as the industry shifts towards more real-time and collaborative business methods.

This integration builds off the Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) solutions already provided to Parade customers by Truckstop.com that allows brokers to quickly determine if a carrier meets their safety, industry, and financial requirements from within Parade's interface.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai .

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com .

