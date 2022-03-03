Paradigm Among Investors as Praxis Raises $15M in Series A Funding Round
Praxis is aiming to build a new city organized around the computer revolution that allows many to work from wherever they wish.
"We are actively engaging with landowners and governments, designing economic and political systems, architecting buildings and infrastructure, and bringing together the people who will inhabit them," said Praxis in a statement.
It's still early in the process, the company added, and the just-raised $15 million will help continue the momentum as Praxis looks to build out its real estate, governance, and engineering teams.
In addition to Paradigm, Alameda, and Three Arrows, investors in this round include Max Altman's Apollo Projects and Robert Leshner's and Tarun Chitra's Robot Ventures. Praxis raised $4.2 million in a seed round late last year, with Balaji Srinivasan and Winklevoss Capital among the investors.