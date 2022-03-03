U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.11
    +1.44 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0065 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3337
    -0.0068 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4330
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.44
    -1,416.40 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Paradigm Among Investors as Praxis Raises $15M in Series A Funding Round

Stephen Alpher
·1 min read
Peter Dazeley

Praxis is aiming to build a new city organized around the computer revolution that allows many to work from wherever they wish.

  • "We are actively engaging with landowners and governments, designing economic and political systems, architecting buildings and infrastructure, and bringing together the people who will inhabit them," said Praxis in a statement.

  • It's still early in the process, the company added, and the just-raised $15 million will help continue the momentum as Praxis looks to build out its real estate, governance, and engineering teams.

  • In addition to Paradigm, Alameda, and Three Arrows, investors in this round include Max Altman's Apollo Projects and Robert Leshner's and Tarun Chitra's Robot Ventures. Praxis raised $4.2 million in a seed round late last year, with Balaji Srinivasan and Winklevoss Capital among the investors.



