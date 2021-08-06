Paradigm Appoints Former Humana Executive Elizabeth Bierbower to Board of Directors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Beth) Bierbower to its board of directors. With more than 30 years of health care insurance industry experience, Beth will help guide the development of Paradigm's accountable specialty care management model and extend the company's impact beyond workers' compensation.

"At Paradigm, our mission is to improve more lives. The achievement of this goal centers on leveraging our proven clinical expertise and market leadership to create solutions for a broader market, while delivering value to our current clients and the injured workers we serve," said John Watts, Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm. "We are thrilled to add Beth to our Board. She will be instrumental in helping us identify new opportunities, and it's reassuring that she shares our view on delivering value throughout the care continuum, fortifying our position as the leader in accountable specialty care management for complex and expensive cases."

"As a firm believer in advancing a connected continuum that delivers value to payers, providers, and patients alike, I was instantly captivated by Paradigm's deep commitment to delivering better outcomes for all parties," said Bierbower. "Paradigm is truly unique in their ability to assume risk on difficult cases and deliver a guaranteed outcome for clients and injured workers. I look forward to working with the leadership team to identify ways to extend their impact to more people."

Bierbower was formerly a member of Humana's Executive Management Team and led their Employer, Specialty, and Military businesses and product innovation efforts. Her understanding of discrete populations and depth of product and innovation contributed to Humana's successful growth during her tenure.

Before joining Humana, Bierbower held leadership roles with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, as Vice President of Healthcare Strategy; and Coventry Health Plans of Pittsburgh, as Chief Operating Officer. She serves on several boards, including BlueSprig, Brella Insurance, and Quest Analytics, L.L.C. She obtained her master's degree in Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Carlow University.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

