Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. The AU$121m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$52m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Biotechs analysts is that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$13m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

