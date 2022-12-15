U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

PARADIGM DRILLERS MOBILIZING TO SITE FOR BRUSSELS CREEK DRILLING AS RECHARGE AWAITS RESULTS AT POCITOS 1 LITHIUM AND GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECTS

Recharge Resources Ltd.
·4 min read
Recharge Resources Ltd.
Recharge Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge”) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL50: Frankfurt) announced today the Company’s fully-funded drill program at Brussels Creek has received additional access permits to commence drilling Recharge’s 100% owned Brussels Creek Copper-Gold-Palladium Project in Kamloops, BC, Canada and the drill will be at the project next week.

Paradigm drilling will deliver the skid mount, Boyles 25 model drill rig to the staging area near the Brussels Creek property with drilling about to commence to complete 900 meters of NQ size core drilling in 3 holes. Of these 900 meters, hole collar angles will be between -50 and -90 degrees, and borehole depths will not exceed 350 meters.

The aim of the 900-meter NQ drill program is to test the potential for copper-gold mineralization similar to that present at the adjacent New Afton mine owned by New Gold Inc. NGD.V ($1.07 Billion Market Cap). The New Afton Mine occupies the site of the historic Afton Open Pit mine, which operated from 1977 to 1997. The present mine and concentrator facility commenced production in July 2012. The mine is a block caving operation. In 2021, the mine produced 52,542 oz Au and 61,700,000 lbs Cu.


Figure 1. Proposed Drill Locations at Brussels Creek



Figure 2. Porphyry-style Alteration Interpretation
from Hyperspectral Study


Johan Shearer, QP for Recharge, stated, "With drill contracts and the additional permits in hand for this highly-anticipated drill program, we are excited to now see the drills being mobilized to Brussels Creek to commence drilling next week. The encouraging results from the previous IP survey and the potential for continuity of structure and geological environment from neighbouring New Gold's New Afton mine could prove extremely valuable for the Brussels Creek Project and all stakeholders.”

Data compilation from its Georgia Lake Lithium Airborne Magnetic Survey, is anticipated in December.

CEO, David Greenway, summarised, "While data compilation is underway at Georgia Lake Lithium and the company awaits results from Pocitos 1, we are pushing forward on all fronts with drilling about to commence at Brussels Creek. We thank Mr. Shearer and all those involved in the consultation and drill planning process. Recharge is committed to sustainable exploration and mining practices. This is a pivotal time for the Brussels Creek Project in BC, and we look forward to the upcoming drill program starting early next month.”

Brussels Creek Project
The BC property is an early-stage exploration property, located approximately 24 kilometres west of Kamloops, and is immediately adjacent to New Gold's New Afton mine. The property has 17 claims (66 cells) covering 1,350.43 hectares. The geological setting of the property is very similar to New Afton, a silica-saturated copper-gold alkalic porphyry-style deposit, as well as the Highland Valley, Mount Polly, Kemess and Galore Creek deposits. Recent field observations noted the presence of a substantial mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry body intruding the overlying Nicola group volcanics. Historic sampling and mapping on the property, in 1983 and 1984, located a broad anomalous zone (200 metres by 400 metres) with gold values up to 3.5 grams per tonne. Grab samples taken from the property in 2019 include values of 10.1 g/t Au (with 0.7 g/t palladium) and 11.5 g/t Au.

Brussels Creek Web Page: https://recharge-resources.com/projects/brussels-creek/

Recharge’s management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Recharge may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Qualified Person

Johan T Shearer, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the company on its social media profiles on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“David Greenway”

David Greenway, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.
Joel Warawa
Phone: 778-588-5473
E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com
Website: recharge-resources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge’s intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements’ current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge’s results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


