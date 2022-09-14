U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.74
    +1.05 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,077.18
    -27.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,650.94
    +17.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.29
    -1.29 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.16
    +1.85 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0190 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1552
    +0.0060 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7340
    -1.9110 (-1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,284.46
    -963.89 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    -0.66 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.10
    -83.76 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Paradigm Named to 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

·3 min read

Ranking at Number 20 Validates Paradigm's Commitment to Excellence and People-focused Culture

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced that Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored the company as one of the Best Workplaces in Health CareTM 2022. This is Paradigm's first time being named to this prestigious list, and its strong ranking at number 20 reflects the company's commitment to a positive, diverse, and supportive employee-centric culture.

(PRNewsfoto/Paradigm)
(PRNewsfoto/Paradigm)

"This achievement represents Paradigm's dedication to a highly supportive and collaborative company culture."

The Best Workplaces in Health CareTM award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. In that survey, 90% of Paradigm's employees said Paradigm is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average U.S. company's employee assent rate of only 57%.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in health care by Great Place to Work® and Fortune," said John S. Watts Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "At Paradigm, our focus is on putting people first—from the injured workers and clients we serve to the employees who embody our values and work tirelessly every day to further our mission. As we continue to expand our business with innovative solutions that allow us to serve more people and deliver better health outcomes, this journey is only made possible through the efforts of our dedicated teams."

The Best Workplaces in Health CareTM list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, a designation that Paradigm received earlier this year.

"This achievement represents Paradigm's dedication to a highly supportive and collaborative company culture that empowers our employees and their teams," said Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paradigm. "One of the core values that guides our company is creating a culture of shared purpose, centered on making a difference and delivering exceptional outcomes for the injured workers and families we serve. As our business grows, we believe our purpose-driven mission will continue to attract top talent that will help us make a positive impact on the lives we touch."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the United States that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is within the organization.

Learn about the people-focused culture and opportunities for meaningful work at Paradigm.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

Media Contact

Ronda Clement
VP of Marketing
ronda.clement@paradigmcorp.com
(727) 488-9345

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradigm-named-to-2022-best-workplaces-in-health-care-list-by-great-place-to-work-and-fortune-301624356.html

SOURCE Paradigm

Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceFutures Steady as Trade

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counte

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • Starbucks Spills the Beans on Its Future

    The coffee chain unveiled its transformation strategy as Howard Schultz steps away for the third time as CEO, but proving skeptics wrong will be tougher this time.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • IBM transfers $16 billion in pension obligation to Prudential, MetLife

    International Business Machines Corp. said late Tuesday it will book a charge of about $5.9 billion in the third quarter to offload pension risk. The Armonk, NY-based tech company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it is transferring about $16 billion of pension obligations, for benefits that began to be paid before 2016, through group annuity contracts to Prudential Financial Inc. and MetLife Inc. The contracts cover 100,000 IBM participants and beneficiaries. Net of tax, the c

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • EU Embargo to Knock Russian Oil Output, Says IEA

    That's how much the [International Energy Agency](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-oil-demand-undermined-by-china-lockdowns-iea-says-11663146658) expects Russian oil output to fall after a European Union ban kicks in. The energy watchdog forecasts that Russia's oil production will drop to 9.5 million barrels a day by February 2023, down 1.9 million barrels a day from February this year—the month of the invasion. The embargo starts with a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude in December an

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.

  • Russia's oil revenue falls to $17.7bn despite higher exports, IEA says

    Moscow's oil revenues are expected to take another hit once an EU embargo on oil export comes into force on 5 December.

  • Gig and self-employed workers need this to save for retirement

    Mike Dawson, 54, a lobsterman in Maine, started saving for retirement in his mid-to-late 20s with an individual retirement account. “I save better than I invest,” said Dawson, who learned the discipline of saving for retirement from his father, who was also self-employed. Dawson figures he has about 10 more years until retirement—when his body wears out from the rigors of lobster fishing and when his pool of retirement savings and investments will be enough.