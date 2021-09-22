U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Paradigm partners with Medway Air Ambulance as an in-network provider for workers' compensation patients

·3 min read

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, has renewed its contract with Medway Air Ambulance, reaffirming the air medical transport provider as an in-network partner.

Medway Air Ambulance is a leader in the air medical transport industry, providing domestic and international medical flights for neonatal, pediatric and adult patients. (PRNewsfoto/Medway Air Ambulance)
Medway Air Ambulance is a leader in the air medical transport industry, providing domestic and international medical flights for neonatal, pediatric and adult patients. (PRNewsfoto/Medway Air Ambulance)

Paradigm renews IN-network partnership with Medway Air Ambulance to provide Workers' Compensation patient flights.

The ongoing relationship ensures that Medway, one of the nation's largest contracted providers of fixed-wing air ambulance transports, will continue to fly Paradigm patients for specialty or rehabilitative care at hospitals and facilities across the country. With a focus on improving patient outcomes, the two health care organizations have worked together since 2006 to provide high-quality care for workers' compensation patients.

"Medway has provided nothing but the highest quality of care and responsive service for Paradigm patients. I look forward to our continued partnership as we strive to provide the best possible outcomes for injured workers and their families," said Lena Lini, Paradigm AVP, Clinical Operations.

Medway's contracted in-network status accelerates the flight coordination process, allowing the Medway team to help more Paradigm patients. Over the last year, Medway has grown substantially to accommodate the increased demand for air ambulance transfers, recently adding three more medically configured Learjet 45 aircraft to its fleet and expanding its team of critical care clinicians. The additional flight capability establishes Medway as one of the largest fixed-wing air ambulance providers in the United States.

"Medway's medical flight team has the clinical expertise, in-flight technology, and top-of-the-line equipment to transport complex patients with catastrophic injuries, so our partnership with Paradigm is a natural fit," said Mark Chapman, Medway's Vice President of Business Development. "We share a commitment to improving outcomes by helping patients reach the specialty care they need."

About Medway Air Ambulance

Since 2000, Medway Air Ambulance has provided thousands of medical flights for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. With 24/7 air medical transport coordination, Medway delivers responsive service and international flight capability. Medway is one of the largest in-network and contracted air ambulance providers in the country, working with travel assistance programs, workers' compensation plans, and health insurance companies. Medway also partners with world renown children's hospitals to provide neonatal and pediatric transports using its specialized medical team and equipment.

Medway, a Part 135 air carrier, owns and operates its own aircraft. Headquartered in its recently updated hangar in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Medway's aviation operation holds an ARGUS Gold rating for excellence. Medway is also accredited by the European Air Medical Institute (EURAMI), an organization that ensures air ambulance providers meet or exceed the highest standards worldwide.

About Paradigm
Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. Paradigm has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

Contact: Medway Air Ambulance
Office: 800-233-0655
570 Briscoe Blvd.
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Website: http://www.medwayair.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradigm-partners-with-medway-air-ambulance-as-an-in-network-provider-for-workers-compensation-patients-301382304.html

SOURCE Medway Air Ambulance

