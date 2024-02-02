Paradise Valley leaders approve new development after traffic concerns addressed

A new 10-acre luxury community that could sprout as many as eight multi-million houses in Paradise Valley was approved by the town’s council last week.

Called Quail Run, the development is located south of Lincoln Drive and west of Scottsdale Road.

Neighbors of the community were concerned about traffic, and the developer negotiated with them for several months before Quail Run was approved.

"We truly listened to their concerns and went back to the drawing board more than once to recreate the traffic flow,” said Gordon Berry, CEO of TUNA Group, which is developing it. “With the town’s help, we were able to bring people into our neighborhood from the north rather than the south, which mitigated their concerns.”

Home prices aren’t available yet. The median home price in Paradise Valley is almost $2.9 million.

Berry recently launched another luxury community in Paradise Valley called Silver Sky, with 12 houses planned on 17 acres next to Mummy Mountain. Prices for lots in the community are starting at about $4 million.

Paradise Valley is running out of land for new houses.

A 27-acre vacant parcel in the heart of Paradise Valley is on the market for $55 million. It’s the largest parcel of undeveloped land in Paradise Valley and is zoned one house per acre.

