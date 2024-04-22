Paradise Valley mansion with glass walls, wellness room sells for $12M

The founder of iMortgage, a venture capital investor, a founder of a group to save endangered elephants and a retired communications firm executive were among the buyers and sellers of metro Phoenix’s priciest houses to trade hands in the first week of April.

$12,000,000

Kevin Young of Idaho paid cash for a 7,336-square-foot Paradise Valley house with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The house has views of Camelback Mountain, walls of glass, a theater, wellness room and a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Scott and Michelle Greer sold it. He’s a venture capital investor. Virginia Gee of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty had the listing.

$4,750,000

Charlene and Todd Koeppen bought a 6,012-square-foot Paradise Valley house on 4.5 acres near the top of Mummy Mountain. The house comes with four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, a waterfall made with 2 billion-year-old Precambrian granite, an executive office, library, theater, exercise room, bedrooms with balconies, a wet bar, outdoor shower and a Zen garden. The Schlueter Curti Community Property Trust was the seller.

$4,655,000

Grant and Janice Barber paid cash for a 7,328-square-foot house with four bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. He’s a former executive with the satellite firm Hughes Communications of Maryland. The house has a British Colonial-style bar, and the primary suite has two fireplaces and closets as well as a private deck. Joseph and Charlotte Bailey sold the house. He’s a leadership consultant.

$4,500,000

Med-Vine LLC of Illinois paid cash for a 6,000-square-foot house in Fountain Hills’ FireRock Country Club. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a marble slabbed fireplace, a butler’s pantry, custom chandeliers, a giant game room, a primary suite with two bathrooms and a loft. Dean and Jill Bloxom were the sellers. He’s a founder of iMortgage.

$3,993,905

Donald and Hana Callaghan paid cash for a north Scottsdale home. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no other information is available. Happy Valley 18, an LLC that Camelot Homes is a member of, was the seller.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix luxury homes: $12M PV home has glass walls, wellness room