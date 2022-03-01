U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,351.50
    -16.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,692.00
    -148.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,164.00
    -64.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.10
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.39
    +4.67 (+4.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.30
    +16.60 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1169
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7770
    -0.0620 (-3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +3.45 (+12.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9340
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,520.63
    +6,472.23 (+17.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.52
    +138.79 (+16.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.00
    -57.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Paradox Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

·3 min read

The CandE Awards Recognize Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Paradox, the conversational recruiting platform and creators of the AI assistant called Olivia, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"Consistent candidate communication, simplifying the hiring process, and removing administrative tasks from recruiting teams' plates has never been more critical for recruiting, hiring, and retention today, especially in today's tight labor market," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Paradox's conversational AI recruiting assistant, Olivia, helps companies improve and scale candidate communications from answering questions on the career site to interview scheduling, screening, and onboarding. We're so thankful for their generous Global Underwriter support that helps make our annual benchmark research program happen."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"We've always believed that if you get the people thing right, you can build teams that change the world," said Paradox founder and CEO, Aaron Matos. "Kevin and his team do exceptional work every day to shine a spotlight on the things we can do to make the candidate experience feel lighter, easier, and more personal. We're thrilled to continue supporting their efforts to champion exceptional talent acquisition teams and the people they serve."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Paradox
Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and 2021, and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was recently ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Talent Board
Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Contact:
Kevin Grossman
8314196810
330813@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradox-returns-as-a-global-underwriter-of-2022-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-benchmark-research-program-301491634.html

SOURCE Talent Board

Recommended Stories

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMi

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. Here’s What to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • 7 things you should do before quitting your job

    Use this financial checklist to make sure you don’t leave any money on the table when you leave your job.

  • Target caps off record year of growth but warns about first quarter 2022

    Target easily beats analyst earnings estimates. Here's some instant analysis of the company's business from Yahoo Finance.

  • EU to urgently link electricity grid with Ukraine's

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Energy ministers from European Union countries on Monday agreed to urgently link a European power system to Ukraine's grid, a move that would increase its independence from Russia following Moscow's invasion of the country. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

  • Top Stocks for March 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Nord Stream 2 owner sacks all staff as sanctions hit pipeline - live updates

    Britain joins fight to wean Europe off Russian gas Shell abandons Russia and Nord Stream 2 pipeline FTSE 100 slides 1.4pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ben Wright: Cryptocurrencies are Putin’s sanctions-busting superweapon Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

    (Reuters) -Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. The proposed settlement would resolve litigation that began following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008, fueling a debate about rising U.S. drug costs. The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer, which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct that allowed them to maintain a monopoly over the market for the devices.

  • U.S. Shale Producers Sing the Same Tune

    Large U.S. shale producers—from the most indebted to the least—are all sticking to the same script.

  • HP smashes profit forecasts, stops shipments to Russia

    Yahoo Finance chats with HP CEO Enrique Lores fresh off the company's better-than-expected earnings. Here's what we learned.

  • Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, Barrick Gold, AMC: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Stock futures and global shares slipped following days of whipsaw moves, while oil prices rallied. Novavax shares dropped 6.9% premarket after the Covid-19 vaccine maker reported less revenue than expected for the fourth quarter. Lucid Group fell 12% ahead of the bell after the electric car maker cut its 2022 vehicle-production target, underscoring the twin challenges of global supply-chain snags and the transition from startup to mass production.

  • Russian Oil Tankers Are Still Loading for the U.S., for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Two cargoes of Russian oil loaded late last week for U.S. ports may be among the last shipments of their kind as the market seeks alternatives amid mounting sanctions against Russia’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian B

  • PepsiCo Stock Drops Because Russia Is a Key Market

    Russia is the soft-drink and snack company's second-largest international market, after Mexico. It brought in 4% of sales in 2021.