U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.00
    +30.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,455.00
    +198.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,892.75
    +128.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.34
    +0.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.85
    -2.00 (-10.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3600
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,529.94
    +2,398.59 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,370.45
    +36.05 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.92
    +48.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Paradromics announces NIH award to fund translational and early-stage clinical research

·2 min read

- Paradromics was awarded $3.2M from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the development and evaluation of novel, high-density intracortical microelectrode arrays for clinical applications

- Massachusetts General Hospital's (MGH) Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery, a partner in the grant award, provides internationally recognized leadership in BCI clinical research

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradromics Inc., an Austin-based medical technology company developing high data rate Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI), announced today a $3.2M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for the development and evaluation of novel, high density intracortical microelectrode arrays for clinical applications. The high density arrays developed by Paradromics are capable of recording signals from individual neurons to enable clinical research and therapeutic treatment of many neurological conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/Paradromics)
(PRNewsfoto/Paradromics)

This grant includes a subaward to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to work with Paradromics on clinical research initiatives. The funding will strengthen the ongoing collaboration between Paradromics and MGH researchers Sydney Cash, MD, PhD, and Leigh Hochberg, MD, PhD.

"We are very appreciative of the continued support from the NIH and from our translational neuroscience collaborators at MGH," said Paradromics CEO Matt Angle. "We are thrilled to advance our platform from the lab to a clinical setting, and we're confident that this program will accelerate our progress towards clinical use."

This award represents a major stride in bringing to market the Paradromics Connexus Brain Computer Interface, a BCI platform that will first see clinical trials as a means to restore communication for patients who have lost the ability to speak due to severe paralysis. It follows a recent venture funding round led by Prime Movers Lab as well as previous public funding from the NIH and the Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

"Our mission," says Angle, "is to is create a new industry where brain computer interfaces transform unmet medical needs into solvable technical problems. This new award, together with our recent venture round, not only means that we have the resources to execute on this vision, but that others are seeing the same bright future for BCI."

Disclaimer: This content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, or other parties.

About Paradromics Inc.
Paradromics is creating a new industry where high data rate brain computer interfaces transform unmet medical needs into solvable technical problems. For more information, visit: www.paradromics.com.

Media Inquiries:
media@paradromics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradromics-announces-nih-award-to-fund-translational-and-early-stage-clinical-research-301399656.html

SOURCE Paradromics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • UPDATE 2-J&J COVID-19 shot gets better boost from Moderna or Pfizer in NIH study

    People who got Johnson & Johnson Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc, a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed on Wednesday. The study, which is preliminary and hasn't been peer reviewed, is the latest challenge to J&J's efforts to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in the United States. The study, which included more than 450 adults who received initial shots from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, showed that "mixing and matching" booster shots of different types is safe in adults.

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your m

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • William Shatner’s significant flight to space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down Blue Origin’s second successful spaceflight and the outlook on modern space tourism.

  • Should You Invest in the Virgin Orbit SPAC?

    With a $6.4 billion market capitalization and shares that, despite some ups and downs, are worth 125% more today than at their 2019 IPO, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is undoubtedly the best known of the new space companies that have come to market of late. A little over a month ago, Virgin Galactic's sister company, Virgin Orbit (which launches satellites rather than humans to space) announced that it, too, plans to go public in a SPAC-sponsored IPO. Like its sister company Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit takes a hybrid approach to space launch, loading a two-stage LauncherOne rocket onto a modified 747-400 aircraft named "Cosmic Girl," flying the airplane to 35,000 feet above sea level, and then releasing the rocket to blast itself -- and its payload -- the rest of the way into orbit.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Preview: What's In Store For UNH Stock?

    The Q3 UnitedHealth earnings report may not be the usual catalyst for UNH stock, due to the delta Covid wave and possible Medicare changes.

  • Astra completes investigation into August launch failure, aims for next attempt in October

    Rocket launch startup Astra provided more details into its rather remarkable mission failure in August, during which the small launch vehicle hovered and drifted in the air before managing a brief vertical ascension. This most recent flight on August 28 failed due to a propellant leakage, which caused the shutdown of one of the rocket’s engines, Astra chief Engineer Benjamin Lyon explained in a blog post. The company, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, conducted an investigation into the cause of the failure.

  • FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

    Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 food categories are intended to help lower the amount of salt people eat. To get people used to eating less salt, the Food and Drug Administration said reductions have to be gradual and across the entire food supply so people don't keep reaching for higher sodium options.

  • U.S. to open Canada, Mexico borders for vaccinated visitors

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Astronomers Found a Planet That Survived Its Star's Death

    When our sun enters its death throes in about 5 billion years, it will incinerate our planet and then dramatically collapse into a dead ember known as a white dwarf. But the fate of more distant planets, such as Jupiter or Saturn, is less clear. On Wednesday in the journal Nature, astronomers reported observing a tantalizing preview of our solar system’s afterlife: a Jupiter-size planet orbiting a white dwarf some 6,500 light years from here. Known as MOA-2010-BLG-477Lb, the planet occupies a co

  • Miromatrix hits clinical milestone on path to scale organ transplants

    The successful nature of the transplants demonstrates the efficacy of bioengineered whole organs using the company's technology.

  • New York must allow religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that New York state cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Albany, New York, ruled that the state's workplace vaccination requirement conflicted with healthcare workers' federally protected right to seek religious accommodations from their employers. The ruling provides a test case as vaccine mandate opponents gear up to fight plans by President Joe Biden's administration to extend COVID-19 inoculation requirements to tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans.

  • Elon Musk jabs at second place Jeff Bezos 🥈 as lead builds as the richest person on Earth

    To celebrate his self-adorned gold medal, Elon Musk jokingly jabbed at his rival Jeff Bezos by responding to a Twitter post with a silver medal emoji.

  • WHO launches new advisory committee to investigate COVID origins

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday named 26 scientists to a new advisory board that will study the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Without a shift in attitude from Beijing, the new panel isn't likely to succeed in determining how this pandemic began. But it should be in a position to create a clearer picture of how to identify where new diseases like COVID-19 come from. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The scientists were