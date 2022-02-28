U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.59
    -41.06 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,639.66
    -419.09 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,620.06
    -74.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.18
    -11.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.98
    +3.39 (+3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    +31.20 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.56 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8770
    -0.1090 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2500
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,346.11
    +465.52 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.73
    +31.99 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,394.61
    -94.85 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Paraffin Wax Market to Hit USD 7.80 Billion by 2028; Growing Demand from Cosmetics Industry to Fuel Market Progress: The Brainy Insights

·7 min read

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global paraffin wax market is expected to grow from USD 4.91 billion in 2020 to USD 7.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Brainy_Insights_Logo
Brainy_Insights_Logo

The paraffin wax market has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years. The demand for paraffin wax for candle making is very high, owing to the increasing popularity of aromatherapy and home fragrance products. These waxes can also be used to provide relief from pain to muscles and sore joints. Furthermore, High melting point paraffin wax can be used as an external lubricant for PVC. High melting points help in dispersing smoothness and improve the production speed and fluidity of the product. Currently, paraffin wax is commonly used to manufacture waterproof tarpaulin, owing to its advantages such as durability, waterproofing, and cost-effectiveness, and is widely used for either protecting or covering crops and vehicles.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12514

Paraffin wax is a colourless, white soft wax that generally comes in solid or liquid form. It obtains from the petroleum coal and oil shale, which consists of a mixture of solid straight-chain hydrocarbons. It is used in paper, candles, cosmetics, polishes, and electrical insulators. It also assists in extracting perfumes from flowers, supplies a waterproof coating for wood, and forms a base for medical ointments.

The global paraffin wax market is growing at a steady growth rate, owing to increasing demand for a variety of end-use applications such as candle manufacturing, rubber, cosmetics, etc. In addition to this, the rising usage of paraffin wax in the packaging and automotive industry further drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing application of paraffin wax for therapy treatment is expected to offer new growth opportunities for the vendors in the market. However, growing usage for environment-friendly alternatives, such as beeswax, soy, and polyethylene wax, is anticipated to hamper the growth of the paraffin wax market over the forecast period.

For any Queries Related to the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12514

Key players operating in the global paraffin wax market ExxonMobil, PetroChina Company Limited, Sasol, Honeywell, The International Group, Inc., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Petrobras, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Petro-Canada, Repsol, H&R Group, CEPSA, and Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global paraffin wax industry.

  • In February 2018, Sasol announced the successful commission of its Fischer-Tropsch Wax Expansion Plant (FTWEP) at its Sasolburg operation, with the aim to expand Sasol's Southern African operations. This expansion is a part of the company's regional strategy and the company's commitment to industrial investment in South Africa.

  • In October 2019, Cepsa announced that it had renewed its agreement with ExxonMobil for the manufacture, distribution, and supply of Mobil-brand marine lubricants in more than 130 ports in Spain, Portugal, and Gibraltar.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12514

The fully refined wax held the major market share and was valued at USD 2.76 billion in the year 2020

The type segment is divided into fully refined paraffin wax and semi-refined paraffin wax. The fully refined wax held the major market share and was valued at USD 2.76 billion in the year 2020. Fully refined paraffin wax is the highest grade purity wax and is generally used in applications such as the Medical, food, and cosmetics industry.

The solid segment dominated the market and held the major market share of 70.56% in the year 2020

The form segment includes solid and liquid. The solid segment dominated the market and held a major market share of 70.56% in the year 2020. Solid form paraffin wax is widely used for candle making and in the packaging industry as wax coatings for film, paper, and foil substrates, including corrugated board, cups, and containers.

The cosmetics application segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

The application segment includes candles, packaging, cosmetics, hotmelts, board sizing, rubber, and others. The cosmetics application segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Paraffin wax has air and water barrier properties, which open up a myriad of applications in the cosmetics industry. The global cosmetics industry is driven by the rise of e-commerce, product innovation, and growth in travel retail across the globe. In addition to this, increasing demand for cosmetics products in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Southeast Asian countries, further drives the growth of the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Paraffin Wax Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12514/single

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the paraffin wax market and was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2020. This is because of the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region. Consumption of paraffin wax in cosmetics and in candles is at its peak in these countries, which is boosting the market growth. In addition to this, the region contributes in terms of high production of paraffin wax for various applications. China is the leading country in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the presence of key vendors of the paraffin wax market in the country. On the other side, the Middle East & Africa region is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate in the global paraffin wax market, owing to a rise in the oil and gas exploration activities, which is likely to result in wide availability of raw material resources for paraffin wax in the region.

About the report:

The global paraffin wax market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), export (Kilotons), and import (Kilotons). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paraffin-wax-market-to-hit-usd-7-80-billion-by-2028-growing-demand-from-cosmetics-industry-to-fuel-market-progress-the-brainy-insights-301491552.html

SOURCE The Brainy Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russia Retaliates to Flight Ban, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned airlines from 36 countries from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states, ratcheting up the confrontation with nations that have rushed to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine Updat

  • Teladoc stock jumps after teaming up with Amazon Alexa

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. shot up 12.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of tele-healthcare services said it has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc. Alexa on voice-activated virtual care services. The service will be available on Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo, the Echo Dot and Echo Show. Amazon shares slipped 0.8% ahead of the open. Teladoc customers can say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor" to an Echo device and customers will then get a call back on their Echo device

  • First Horizon Corp. to be acquired in $13.4B deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group

    Roughly a year-and-a-half after completing its merger-of-equals with IberiaBank, First Horizon is set to be acquired. The local banking institution has signed an agreement to be bought by Toronto-based TD Bank Group, in an all-cash transaction valued at $13.4 billion. This is about $25 per First Horizon share.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • U.S. defense contractors surge on planned German spending boost

    U.S. defense contractors surged in premarket trade asGermany announced a special €100 billion ($112 billion) boost to defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Raytheon Technologies jumped 6%, as Lockheed Martin , General Dynamics , L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman rallied. European defense contractors saw even sharper gains, with Rheinmetall up 32% and Leonardo adding 15%.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • US cuts off Russian central bank as sanctions strike economy - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $100 a barrel; Gas prices leap as much as 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.7pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.