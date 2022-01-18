U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

ParaFlight EMS Bridging Gap Between Hospitals and Donor Recipients via Mobile App

·1 min read

Game-changing app makes organ donation process more proficient

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Sim Shain, founder and CEO of both ParaFlight EMS and Organflights.com, is pleased to announce family-of-companies expansions meant to better serve patients in need of life-saving organ donations and transplants, per a new mobile application.

The new mobile app allows for hospitals and transplant centers the ability to utilize OrganFlights.com to input data about transplants to reach a dispatch team, which then alerts all potential donor delivery members and delivery flight operators, who are readily available to accept the job and transfer the vital organs.

Throughout the communication process, the app allows dispatch teams to also give real-time updates to all necessary parties. Additionally, air and ground transportation, hospitals, doctors, surgeons and all vital teams can coordinate accordingly to save lives, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on providing care rather than coordinating transport.

"There's a very small window of time when it comes to coordinating an organ transplant transport. There are multiple moving parts that need to be coordinated from both the donor and recipient sides and a critical and crucial component is the ground and air transport. Many of these transplants take place in the middle of the night, on weekends and during holiday seasons. Our app gives us the ability to reach out to well over 100 operators in real time without having to pick up a phone. They can receive alerts at their dispatch centers or on their smartphones. We tell our transplant centers " you focus on the transplant and we will focus on your transport " - CEO, Sim Shain

Considering the increased spread of the COVID-19 variants, like Omicron, hospitals and organ transplant centers can take advantage of ParaFlight's app. For more information, please visit https://paraflight.aero/

About Sim Shain

Sim Shain, Founder, and CEO of ParaFlight EMS and Aviation and Organflights.com has led an impressive 28-year career working in the pre-hospital emergency medical space. He is a noteworthy leader who takes on challenging responsibilities leading corporate, medical, and charity flights and missions, specializing in organ transplants. For more information, please visit www.organflights.com

Media Contact

Sim Shain - MICP, NRP
Founder and CEO of ParaFlight EMS and Aviation
sim@paraflight.aero
732-330-4400 - Mobile

SOURCE: ParaFlight EMS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684317/ParaFlight-EMS-Bridging-Gap-Between-Hospitals-and-Donor-Recipients-via-Mobile-App

