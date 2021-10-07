U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Paraformaldehyde Market Size to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.5%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·3 min read

Increase in demand for paraformaldehyde to synthesize disinfectants, fumigants, fixatives, and fungicides drives the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market. By application, the agrochemicals segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global paraformaldehyde market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for paraformaldehyde to synthesize disinfectants, fumigants, fixatives, and fungicides drives the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market. At the same time, growing inclination toward organic chemical synthesis, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, printing and photography, fluorescent lighting, consumer products, cleaning products, personal care products, and intermediate additives is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (150 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14106

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Shortage of skilled labors and raw materials led to disruptions in the manufacturing of oil, gas, and other product across the globe. This factor hampered the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global paraformaldehyde market is analyzed across application and region.

By application, the agrochemicals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The medical segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14106?reqfor=covid

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. LAMEA, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include North America and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global paraformaldehyde market report include Alpha Chemika, Caldic, Merck, Alfa Aesar, Celanese, Ekta International, Yinhe Chemical, Ercros, Chemanol, Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraformaldehyde-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


