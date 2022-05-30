Paragliding Equipment Market to Record a 5.28% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Driven by Greater Popular Appeal of Paragliding as a Competitive Sport |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paragliding equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 83.83 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the global paragliding equipment industry growth is the greater popular appeal of paragliding as a competitive sport. The sports that are included in the competitive paragliding are Cross-country flying, Aerobatic competitions, and Bivouac flying competitions. Governments and tour operators across many countries organize several promotional campaigns to raise awareness about adventure sports.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paragliding Equipment Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paragliding Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The paragliding equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline stores allow buyers to check the products physically before purchasing them, due to which many customers prefer dealer stores, retail stores, and other offline channels to buy equipment. GLEITSCHIRM DIREKT, Flybubble Paragliding, Aerolight, and Super Fly are some of the popular specialty stores for paragliding equipment.

Paragliding Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

59% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Switzerland, and Italy are the key markets for paragliding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The presence of a large number of professional players and steady growth of adventure tourism, including paragliding in Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Latvia, Romania, and Armenia will facilitate the paragliding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The paragliding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

ADVANCE Thun AG

Apco Aviation Ltd.

BGD GmbH

Dudek Paragliders s.j.

Fly and more Handels GmbH

Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG

flyneo

Gin Gliders

Kontest GmbH

Kortel Design

NIVIUK

NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

Sky Paragliders a.s.

Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG

SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda

SUPAIR SAS

Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH

U TURN GMBH

Windtech Paragliders

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Paragliding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 83.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Performing market contribution Europe at 59% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVANCE Thun AG, Apco Aviation Ltd., BGD GmbH, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Fly and more Handels GmbH, Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG, flyneo, Gin Gliders, Kontest GmbH, Kortel Design, NIVIUK, NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Sky Paragliders a.s., Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda, SUPAIR SAS, Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH, U TURN GMBH, and Windtech Paragliders Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

