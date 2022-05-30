Paragliding Equipment Market to Record a 5.28% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Driven by Greater Popular Appeal of Paragliding as a Competitive Sport |Technavio
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paragliding equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 83.83 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the global paragliding equipment industry growth is the greater popular appeal of paragliding as a competitive sport. The sports that are included in the competitive paragliding are Cross-country flying, Aerobatic competitions, and Bivouac flying competitions. Governments and tour operators across many countries organize several promotional campaigns to raise awareness about adventure sports.
Paragliding Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
The paragliding equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline stores allow buyers to check the products physically before purchasing them, due to which many customers prefer dealer stores, retail stores, and other offline channels to buy equipment. GLEITSCHIRM DIREKT, Flybubble Paragliding, Aerolight, and Super Fly are some of the popular specialty stores for paragliding equipment.
Paragliding Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
59% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Switzerland, and Italy are the key markets for paragliding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The presence of a large number of professional players and steady growth of adventure tourism, including paragliding in Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Latvia, Romania, and Armenia will facilitate the paragliding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
The paragliding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.
ADVANCE Thun AG
Apco Aviation Ltd.
BGD GmbH
Dudek Paragliders s.j.
Fly and more Handels GmbH
Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG
flyneo
Gin Gliders
Kontest GmbH
Kortel Design
NIVIUK
NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.
OZONE GLIDERS LTD.
Sky Paragliders a.s.
Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG
SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda
SUPAIR SAS
Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH
U TURN GMBH
Windtech Paragliders
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Paragliding Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 83.83 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.28
Performing market contribution
Europe at 59%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADVANCE Thun AG, Apco Aviation Ltd., BGD GmbH, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Fly and more Handels GmbH, Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG, flyneo, Gin Gliders, Kontest GmbH, Kortel Design, NIVIUK, NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Sky Paragliders a.s., Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda, SUPAIR SAS, Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH, U TURN GMBH, and Windtech Paragliders
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
