Paragliding Equipment Market to Record a 5.28% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Driven by Greater Popular Appeal of Paragliding as a Competitive Sport |Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paragliding equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 83.83 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the global paragliding equipment industry growth is the greater popular appeal of paragliding as a competitive sport. The sports that are included in the competitive paragliding are Cross-country flying, Aerobatic competitions, and Bivouac flying competitions. Governments and tour operators across many countries organize several promotional campaigns to raise awareness about adventure sports.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paragliding Equipment Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paragliding Equipment Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the trends & Challenges -Download a Sample Report in MINUTES

The competitive scenario provided in the Paragliding Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Paragliding Equipment Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Paragliding Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The paragliding equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline stores allow buyers to check the products physically before purchasing them, due to which many customers prefer dealer stores, retail stores, and other offline channels to buy equipment. GLEITSCHIRM DIREKT, Flybubble Paragliding, Aerolight, and Super Fly are some of the popular specialty stores for paragliding equipment.

Paragliding Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

59% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Switzerland, and Italy are the key markets for paragliding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The presence of a large number of professional players and steady growth of adventure tourism, including paragliding in Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Latvia, Romania, and Armenia will facilitate the paragliding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment & region -  Download a sample now!

Companies Covered:

The paragliding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

  • ADVANCE Thun AG

  • Apco Aviation Ltd.

  • BGD GmbH

  • Dudek Paragliders s.j.

  • Fly and more Handels GmbH

  • Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG

  • flyneo

  • Gin Gliders

  • Kontest GmbH

  • Kortel Design

  • NIVIUK

  • NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

  • OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

  • Sky Paragliders a.s.

  • Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG

  • SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda

  • SUPAIR SAS

  • Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH

  • U TURN GMBH

  • Windtech Paragliders

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

  • The in-the-water sports equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 5.78 billion by 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 3.91%. Download a sample now!

  • The portable kayaks market share is expected to increase by USD 9.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%. Download a sample now!

Paragliding Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 83.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.28

Performing market contribution

Europe at 59%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADVANCE Thun AG, Apco Aviation Ltd., BGD GmbH, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Fly and more Handels GmbH, Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG, flyneo, Gin Gliders, Kontest GmbH, Kortel Design, NIVIUK, NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Sky Paragliders a.s., Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda, SUPAIR SAS, Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH, U TURN GMBH, and Windtech Paragliders

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Professional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Paragliders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Harnesses and reserve parachutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ADVANCE Thun AG

  • 12.4 Apco Aviation Ltd.

  • 12.5 BGD GmbH

  • 12.6 Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.7 flyneo

  • 12.8 NIVIUK

  • 12.9 NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

  • 12.10 OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

  • 12.11 SUPAIR SAS

  • 12.12 Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

