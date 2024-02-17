Paragon 28 Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Paragon 28, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Paragon 28 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Albert DaCosta bought US$260k worth of shares at a price of US$8.51 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$13.94. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Paragon 28 insiders own 24% of the company, worth about US$291m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paragon 28 Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Paragon 28 shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Paragon 28 insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Paragon 28. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Paragon 28 you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

