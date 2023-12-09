Paragon Banking Group's (LON:PAG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Paragon Banking Group PLC's (LON:PAG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.264 on 8th of March. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 6.7%.

Paragon Banking Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Paragon Banking Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.069, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.374. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Paragon Banking Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.1% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Paragon Banking Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Paragon Banking Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

