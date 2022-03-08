U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Paragon Digital Marketing Group Names Marissa Dropulic Chief Operations Officer

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Paragon Digital Marketing Group announced the promotion of their Head of Fulfillment - Senior Media Buyer Marissa Dropulic to the position of Chief Operations Officer.

Marissa's dedication to client success, her infectious positivity and commitment to excellence inspire her clients and her team on a daily basis. She has known and worked with Luke Shankula, Paragon's CEO for a number of years and their dynamic working relationship has been a key element in the continued growth and success of Paragon's Loans On Demand system. Her transition into the COO role will surely help to write the next exciting chapter for Paragon and for its many loan officer clients who have been guided to success under Marissa's expertise and knowledge.

While working with multiple boutique marketing agencies over the last seven years Marissa has honed her skills in almost every area of marketing and media buying that one can. From client success and support to media buying, product development, implementation, client retention, and team building, she has worked tirelessly to increase her skill set to better serve her clients.

In her own words, "I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building fantastic products for our Loan Officer partners and for tremendous growth in the future, as we grow to be an industry leader through continued hard work, integrity, transparency and appreciation of our amazing clients and team members!"

When not developing successful campaign's or brainstorming new product ideas this self professed workaholic is at home in California enjoying time, or the occasional getaway, with her husband Matthew, and their dog, Ollie. She also never misses rereading classic children's stories with her three young nieces in their weekly book club or spending quality time with her grandmother who she lovingly describes as the cornerstone of her family.

For more information please contact:

Luke Shankula, CEO | Founder
Paragon Digital Marketing Group, LLC
luke@paragondmg.com
www.paragondmg.com

SOURCE: Paragon Digital Marketing Group, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691920/Paragon-Digital-Marketing-Group-Names-Marissa-Dropulic-Chief-Operations-Officer

