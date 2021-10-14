U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

Paragon Mortgage Corporation Arranges $6.1M to Refinance Multifamily Property In Phoenix, AZ

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Swanson, President of Paragon Mortgage announced that on October 1, 2021, Paragon arranged the refinancing of Whispering Willows Apartments located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Paragon Mortgage Arranges $6.1M HUD 223(f) FHA Refinance
Paragon Mortgage Arranges $6.1M HUD 223(f) FHA Refinance

Paragon secured the $6.1M loan for Whispering Willows through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's 223(f) mortgage insurance program. The refinance of the 99-units achieves permanent, long-term financing at current low prevailing interest rates, and allows for energy saving improvements as part of obtaining the reduced Green Energy MIP - which will reduce operating costs. The HUD program provided the owners with a 35-year fully amortizing, non-recourse loan.

Property Details

Whispering Willows Apartments is a 99-apartment garden style complex consisting of 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, located in the North Mountain submarket in Phoenix, AZ, close to shopping, dining and entertainment - and offering breathtaking views. Amenities include electric range/oven hoods, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, ceiling fans, window coverings, two (2) swimming pools, jacuzzi/spa, BBQ grills, playground, laundry facility, and a storage closet off of the large patio/balcony. The property offers 149 uncovered parking spaces available to residents.

About Paragon

Paragon Mortgage Corporation is an FHA, HUD MAP and LEAN approved mortgage lender solely focused on HUD-insured financing for over 34 years. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Paragon Mortgage is known for its highly experienced staff representing decades of originating, underwriting and processing of HUD/FHA loans. This experience combined with Paragon's long-standing reputation within the industry and relationships within the development community has resulted in the closing of over $3B in FHA insured loans. Paragon Mortgage specializes in FHA Insurance loans for a variety of project types – Multi-Family Refinancing, Acquisition, New Construction, Substantial Rehabilitation in addition to Senior Housing and Healthcare.

For more information, visit: www.paragon-mortgage.com.

Contact

Lilla Abegg-Swanson
Vice President
lswanson@paragon-mortgage.com
(602) 347-6726

(PRNewsfoto/Paragon Mortgage Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Paragon Mortgage Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-mortgage-corporation-arranges-6-1m-to-refinance-multifamily-property-in-phoenix-az-301399906.html

SOURCE Paragon Mortgage Corporation

