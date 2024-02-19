Paraguay Central Bank Cuts Rate for Seventh Time Since August

(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Monday for the seventh time since August as inflation remains below 4% after a post-pandemic surge.

The monetary authority lowered its key rate to 6.25% from 6.5%, continuing an easing cycle that began after borrowing costs peaked at 8.5%, according to a statement published Monday. Consumer prices increases, once in double-digit territory after the pandemic, have consistently cooled with the latest data showing annual inflation at 3.4% in January.

Paraguay is part of a wave of central banks in Latin America, such as Brazil, Peru and Chile, that have begun to lower interest rates as inflation stabilizes near each country’s respective target range.

