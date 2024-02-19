Advertisement
Paraguay Central Bank Cuts Rate for Seventh Time Since August

Patrick Gillespie
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Monday for the seventh time since August as inflation remains below 4% after a post-pandemic surge.

The monetary authority lowered its key rate to 6.25% from 6.5%, continuing an easing cycle that began after borrowing costs peaked at 8.5%, according to a statement published Monday. Consumer prices increases, once in double-digit territory after the pandemic, have consistently cooled with the latest data showing annual inflation at 3.4% in January.

Paraguay is part of a wave of central banks in Latin America, such as Brazil, Peru and Chile, that have begun to lower interest rates as inflation stabilizes near each country’s respective target range.

Read More: Paraguay Sees Investment Grade Close as It Aims to Sell Debt

