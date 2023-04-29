In Paraguay's election, Taiwan's diplomatic recognition may be on the ballot

When voters in Paraguay go to the polls on Sunday, one issue hanging in the balance is whether the small South American nation will continue to recognise Taiwan diplomatically or switch to mainland China.

That's because the ruling Colorado Party and its presidential candidate Santiago Pena - who has pledged to maintain the status quo - face a strong challenge from the opposing Authentic Radical Liberty Party and its leader Efrain Alegre.

Alegre has pledged that, should he win, he will forge formal relations with Beijing. Polls show the race as a toss-up.

The recognition matters because Paraguay, a landlocked nation of 6.7 million in the central part of the continent, is Taiwan's last South American ally.

Even if diplomatic recognition is switched, though, some analysts contend that the move might merely be symbolic.

"Taiwan's formal diplomatic relationships are not the most important relationships," argued Lev Nachman, an assistant professor at National Chengchi University in Taipei. "It's the informal relationships" - like the one with the United States - "that matter most," he says.

So while Taipei does not want to lose allies, a loss "does not actually change Taiwan's relative level internationally", Nachman said on Friday at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Beijing views Taiwan, a self-ruled island of nearly 24 million, as a breakaway province, to be united eventually with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Paraguay, which established diplomatic relations with it in 1957, is just one of 13 countries that maintain formal ties with Taipei.

Last month, Honduras became the latest country to break off formal ties in favour of Beijing, sparking concern that Taiwan was rapidly losing its international standing.

Nachman acknowledged that diplomatic recognition confers Taiwan legitimacy and "offers channels for countries to advocate for Taiwan in international organisations". But he said that most people in Taiwan were not concerned when Honduras switched.

At the same time, observers have noted the political win that a change by Paraguay would represent for China. In Nachman's words, getting the last South American country that recognises Taiwan to switch is a "huge symbolic victory for Xi".

"It's much more about the symbolism than it is the economic gain", he added, noting that Paraguay already exports indirectly to China.

While it may be mostly symbolic for Taiwan and China, advocates for the switch argue otherwise for Paraguay, saying it would bring the country potentially significant economic gains.

Soy and cattle farmers in the country have been seeking entry into Chinese markets.

Such access, according to Fernando Masi, a senior researcher at the Centre for Analysis and Diffusion of the Paraguayan Economy, would enable not only more exports but higher-value ones, especially for goods for which Paraguay has a competitive advantage.

Masi, a former adviser to Paraguay's government, added that a switch would also create opportunity for greater diversification of investments in the country, as well as clear the way for a regional free trade agreement with Beijing.

The Southern Common Market, known commonly as Mercosur, prohibits member states - Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay - from making trade deals with other nations without its consent.

Paraguayan recognition of Taiwan has long blocked the group's efforts to consolidate a free-trade agreement with Beijing.

Regardless of Sunday's election outcome, Masi said, switching recognition is a matter of when, not if.

"Sooner or later, Paraguay will establish diplomatic relationships with China because not doing so ... will not be smart," he said.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry said last week that Paraguay's questioning of benefits of keeping relations with Taipei has "caused some perplexity" and that it would "do its best" to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Asuncion.

Severing ties with Taipei would not necessarily lead to immediate results or "vast increases" in investments, warned Evan Ellis, a research professor at the US Army War College's Strategic Studies Institute.

"If you look at the capabilities of an organisation like Rediex - the Paraguay trade promotion organisation - you just don't have the capability of expanding across the board rapidly exports to the PRC to compensate for what you will lose for Taiwan," he said.

Ellis added that a switch would lead to the loss of Taiwan's development aid to Paraguay, as well as the snapping of personal ties. Were Paraguay to break off relations with Taiwan, Paraguayan students would face having to withdraw from their studies on the island.

Those arguments may fall on deaf ears in Paraguay. Masi said that annual contributions by Taipei for "certain types of public works" in Paraguay was a "symbolic amount with no real impact on the Paraguayan economy".

Trade with Taiwan hit a record US$196 million in 2021 but represented less than one per cent of Paraguay's total exchanges that year.

China, on the other hand, is already one of Paraguay's largest trading partners, with Paraguay importing US$3 billion worth of goods in 2020, according to the World Bank.

The US, on the alert to China's expanding footprint in Latin America, is concerned that Paraguay's weak institutions open the possibility for Beijing to rapidly exert its economic influence.

Ultimately, though a lot of the countries in the region "consider the United States a very important partner, not in competition with China", said Victoria Chonn, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California.

Masi said that he understood "the geopolitical interests of the US, of China ... but as Paraguay, we are not part of that game".

"What we really don't want is to have some sort of Cold War like we had in the past, where Latin American countries had very limited independence."

Formal relations with China "would not automatically entail that we are not a strategic ally of the United States, because we will continue to be", he added.

