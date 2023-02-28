Parallaxes Capital Releases 2023 Whitepaper: Demystifying TRAs

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs") have been in existence for thirty years, but only recently has the monetization of TRAs seen substantial growth. Against this market backdrop, Parallaxes Capital ("PC") just released the second edition of its whitepaper, "Demystifying TRAs," to enhance awareness and understanding of the TRA market, familiarize readers with key TRA terms, and highlight recent developments, including litigations, in the TRA market.

Parallaxes Capital is a market leader in monetizing TRAs, and as such, Saish Setty, General Counsel, and Andy Lee, Chief Investment Officer authored this paper to help steward the fast-growing sector.

To start, the whitepaper highlights notable market developments over the past year, including new issue TRA activity in 2022. While IPO market activity was down in 2022, there was still an increased awareness and understanding of TRAs in the market. PC is confident that in the coming years, this will translate to TRAs becoming increasingly common in public (and private) companies.

The whitepaper also highlights recent developments in the space, most notably Carvana's potential bankruptcy saga and recent TRA-focused litigations.

