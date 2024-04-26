Paramount board weighs removing CEO amid sale talks, WSJ says

Christopher Palmeri
Updated 2 min read
2
In this article:

(Bloomberg) — Paramount Global’s board is considering removing Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish and putting the film and TV company under a committee of top executives while it evaluates a possible sale, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday on the deliberations, citing people familiar with the matter. The committee would operate on an interim basis, the newspaper said. No decision has been made about Bakish’s future and it is possible the board could keep him in place.

The company declined to comment.

Paramount, the parent of CBS, MTV and other media properties, is controlled by its chair, Shari Redstone, meaning Bakish’s ouster would require her assent. Redstone and the company are in talks to sell a controlling stake in Paramount to David Ellison’s Skydance Media. An exclusive period of discussions with him is expected to end on May 3.

Some board members have been disappointed with Bakish’s decisions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They include rejecting offers for the company’s Showtime and BET cable channels, which could have reduced Paramount’s exposure to the traditional TV industry and reduced debt.

Paramount’s independent directors are weighing a deal under which Skydance would pay over $2 billion for Redstone’s 77% voting stake in the company. Paramount would then merge with Skydance in a deal that gives Ellison and his backers control over the combined business. Some investors have complained the deal favors Redstone while diluting the ownership stake of other Paramount stockholders.

On a conference call with investors in February, Bakish said, “We’re always looking for ways to create shareholder value. And to be clear, that’s for all shareholders.”

Paramount shares have lost about 19% of their value this year as investors have voiced their displeasure with the possible terms of a deal with Ellison. On Friday, Matrix Asset Advisors sent a letter to the board urging members not do a deal with Ellison and consider other options. It was the second letter the investor has written the company this month.

Paramount has other potential suitors. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sony Group Corp. are considering a joint bid for the company.

—With assistance from Michelle F. Davis.

(Updates board’s deliberations in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount Considers Removing CEO Bob Bakish as Turmoil Over Sale Talks Deepens

    The board is considering installing a committee of top executives to run the company on an interim basis as turmoil over sale talks deepens.

  • Hermès eludes luxury slowdown, could overtake Louis Vuitton as top brand, analyst says

    A Citi analyst contends Hermès is set to surpass its biggest competitor in the next few years and become the largest luxury fashion brand.

  • Fitch downgrades Boeing's outlook to 'negative' on production, cashflow challenges

    Fitch Ratings downgraded outlook on Boeing to "negative" from "stable" on Friday, amid a fallout from safety crisis impacting the U.S. planemaker's production and cashflow. The ratings agency, which reaffirmed its "BBB-" long-term issuer default rating, said it could stabilize the outlook if Boeing liquidates over 100 of its pre-2023 built 737 MAX and half of its 787 inventories by early 2025, along with increasing production of its MAX jets towards 38 per month. Fitch's downgrade follows similar moves by S&P and Moody's earlier in the week on its bumpy cashflow.

  • Apollo, KKR, Stonepeak Weigh Investing Billions in Intel Chip JV

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc., KKR & Co. and Stonepeak may inject billions of dollars into a joint venture that will help fund Intel Corp.’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Ireland, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Versi

  • Most drivers will pay $15 to enter busiest part of Manhattan starting June 30

    The start date for the $15 toll most drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan's central business district will be June 30, transit officials said Friday. Under the so-called congestion pricing plan, the $15 fee will apply to most drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during daytime hours. The program, which was approved by the New York state Legislature in 2019, is supposed to raise $1 billion per year to fund public transportation for the city’s 4 million daily riders.

  • US Shale Drilling-Rig Usage Plunges by Most in Five Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The US shale-oil sector experienced the biggest plunge in drilling activity in more than five months as explorers keep a tight hold on spending.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBillionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Bi

  • Commercial Real Estate Debt Is Back With 170% Jump in Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Commercial real estate was one of the scariest assets in the US last year. This year, investors are warming to it once again — and that’s helped revive a key property debt market. Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBillionaire Stephen Ross Believes

  • Surging auto insurance rates squeeze drivers, fuel inflation

    Relentlessly rising auto insurance rates are squeezing car owners and stoking inflation. Auto insurance rates rose 2.6% in March and are up 22% from a year ago. Premium costs have been marching steadily higher since 2022, even as inflation at the consumer level steadily cooled from its 9.1% peak in the middle of that year.

  • Exclusive-General Mills explores sale of $2 billion-plus yogurt business in North America, sources say

    General Mills, the maker of Cocoa Puffs and Cheerios breakfast cereals, is exploring a sale of its North America yogurt business including its popular Yoplait brand in a deal that could be worth more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. The Minneapolis-based food conglomerate is working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase to gauge interest from potential buyers that could include rival snack food makers and private equity firms, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential. General Mills is hoping to fetch a valuation for the yogurt portfolio of nearly 10 times the unit's 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $250 million, the sources said.

  • New inflation reading reinforces Fed's higher-for-longer stance

    Another hot inflation reading released Friday reinforces that any near-term interest rate cuts are less likely, as the Federal Reserve shifts to a higher-for-longer stance.