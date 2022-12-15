Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual general meeting of the stockholders which was held on December 13, 2022. There were 46,932,378 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 17, 2022, of which, 22,925,414 shares or 48.85 % voted.

The stockholders elected the following seven individuals to Paramount’s Board of Directors for a one year term expiring at the 2023 Annual General Meeting: Rudi Fronk, Glen Van Treek, Rachel Goldman, Christopher Reynolds, John Carden, Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien, Pierre Pelletier and Samantha Espley.

Detailed voting results of the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee

 

For

Withheld

Percentage

For

Percentage Withheld

Rudi Fronk

 

11,189,776

1,105,289

91.01

8.99

Glen Van Treek

 

11,840,927

454,138

96.31

3.69

Rachel Goldman

 

11,789,257

505,808

95.89

4.11

Christopher Reynolds

 

11,737,758

557,307

95.47

4.53

John Carden

 

11,543,874

751,191

93.89

6.11

Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien

 

11,662,632

632,433

94.86

5.14

Pierre Pelletier

 

11,761,440

533,625

95.66

4.34

Samantha Espley

 

11,857,436

437,629

96.44

3.56

There were 10,630,349 broker non-votes.

The stockholders ratified Moss Adams LLP as our independent registered public accountants for the year ended June 30, 2023 with 22,731,882 (99.16%) voting ‘for’, 35,418 (0.15%) voting ‘against’ and 158,114 (0.69%) abstaining to vote.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: Grassy Mountain; Frost; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Frost is comprised of 84 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 1,730 acres located 12 miles southwest of the Company’s proposed high-grade, underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in Malheur County, Oregon (“Grassy”). An initial drill program is ongoing.

The Sleeper Gold Project is located in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares). The Sleeper gold project is host to a large gold deposit (over 4 million ounces of mineralized material) and the Company has completed and released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment. With higher gold prices, Paramount has begun work to update and improve the economics of the Sleeper project.

The newly acquired Bald Peak Project in Nevada, consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the “FS”); the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the FS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; the global epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Rachel Goldman, Chief Executive Officer
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
866-481-2233
Twitter: @ParamountNV


