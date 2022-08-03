Paramount+ joins The Roku Channel’s premium subscription lineup, bringing more live sports

Paramount+ and all its films, TV shows, originals, 24/7 news, and live sports will arrive on The Roku Channel as a premium subscription later this month. The launch brings live sports from the most popular marquee leagues, including the NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League, marking the first time that live sports content will be available for streamers within Premium Subscriptions, The Roku Channel’s unified browsing and sign-up experience.

The Roku Channel has created a dedicated Live TV Guide for all live Paramount+ content, the first time Roku has ever created a programming guide for a premium subscription partner. The new Live TV Guide is an attempt to make it easier for audiences to navigate the live content options offered by Paramount+.

The Roku Channel will offer both Paramount's ad-supported Essential Plan, which costs $4.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium Plan, $9.99 per month. Subscribers can also enjoy a free seven-day trial.

Users can explore Paramount+’s marquee sports as well as news from CBS News Network and Entertainment Tonight. Premium subscribers have access to their local live CBS station.

While subscribers have had access to live sports on The Roku Channel since 2018, a "premium" live sports offering is something they haven’t gotten before. In addition to the new offerings, The Roku Channel streams Adventure Sports Network, COMBT GO, EDGEsport, Stadium, and Wham Network, among other lesser-known channels.

Premium Subscriptions give users a single monthly bill, allowing for simple subscription management. The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions to more than 50 services, including the recently added Discovery+, which was the first time Roku’s Premium Subscriptions supported a subscription video-on-demand service with an ad tier.

Joining a subscription platform like Roku's isn't a new strategy for Paramount+ -- the service is also available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels and Apple TV+ Channels.