Paramount+ is just $0.99 a month right now with Amazon Prime

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' is available to stream on Paramount+ with your Prime Video subscription.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Exploring new horizons just got easier—or at least cheaper. Prime Day, Amazon's annual shopping event with tons of markdowns, officially begins on Tuesday, July 12, but the deals are already rolling. Among them is a great offer on Prime Video Channels that will save you more than 90% off of two months of streaming from Paramount+.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

You'll have to sign up (or be signed up) for Amazon Prime to qualify for the deal. A standard Prime subscription will give you access to Prime Video, including series like The Boys, The Legend of Vox Machina and much more, for $14.99/month. If you sign up for Paramount+ between now and July 13 with Prime Video Channels, you'll pay $0.99/month for two months, saving $18 overall. After that, the subscription will cost $9.99/month on top of your Prime subscription cost.

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The pre-sale is here—shop 50+ best deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive pre-Prime Day deal

Paramount+ is home to new series, including Star Trek: Discovery, Halo and more. With the deal you can start watching one of the most recent releases, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a prequel story to Star Trek: The Original Series that features favorite characters like Spock (Ethan Peck), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as they travel on the USS Enterprise to explore the galaxy.

Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime customers in more than 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

Story continues

This deal won't stick around for too long, so be sure to sign up if you've been waiting for a discount to dive into Halo, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and more.

$0.99/month for Paramount+

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Video channels are on sale for Prime Day 2022: Save on Paramount Plus