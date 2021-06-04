U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.25
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,550.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,553.25
    +24.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.90
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.44
    -0.04 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.95
    +0.47 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4142
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0670
    -0.2250 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,902.81
    -2,837.42 (-7.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.25
    -60.25 (-5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.72
    -14.63 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     
COMING UP:

May jobs report: Economists look for 675,000 payroll gains amid labor supply shortage

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results.

Paramount+ is adding the AFC to its stacked soccer line-up

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

On the back of rights grabs for top-flight Brazilian and Italian soccer, ViacomCBS is adding even more of the beautiful game to Paramount+. Thanks to a new pact with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the streaming service is getting an extra 300 club and national team matches. 

Coverage includes the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, starting in September; the remainder of the 2021 AFC Champions League, from the knockouts to the final in November; and every season of the AFC Men’s Champions League through to 2024. 

The confederation consists of 47 countries including South Korea, Japan, Australia and members from the Middle East and Asia, along with US territory Guam and US Commonwealth Northern Mariana Islands. With the addition of the AFC games, Paramount+ will see its total live soccer matches per year grow to 1,600. The streamer's soccer portfolio also includes the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, top-flight US women's soccer, and leagues and competitions from Italy, Brazil, Argentina and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football.

Though the Paramount+ line-up is stacked, it's still missing a few major competitions. Rival ESPN+, for instance, recently announced a deal with Spain's La Liga for next season. While NBCUniversal’s Peacock scooped US-exclusive rights for more than 175 English Premier League matches for the recently concluded 2020-2021 season.

Recommended Stories

  • EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook

    EU competition regulators have opened an antitrust investigation into Facebook and its use of classified ads data.

  • 8 Fun and Affordable Cycling Accessories That Will Freshen Up Your Ride for #BiketoPlay Week

    Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison swears by Haribo gummi bears to fuel long rides, as does Tour of Flanders winner Coryn Rivera, and even Tour de France head chef Nicki Strobel. Swapping your typical bars and gels for your favorite childhood candies is a great way to take in enough calories to keep your muscles working while still enjoying every bite.

  • BlackBerry is Reddit's latest meme stock

    The share price has shot up in recent days, while AMC is on another big run.

  • What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2021

    Google I/O is done, and so is Microsoft Build — that means Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is the last high-profile software showcase for at least a month. If you’re one to take Apple at its word, this year’s WWDC is shaping up to be the “biggest and best yet,” which leads us to the obvious question: what does the company plan to show off this year? Short answer: a lot.

  • Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little sells songs to Hipgnosis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little has become the latest musician to sell their works to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-based firm said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic drives a surge in streaming. Little, whose songs Hipgnosis says have been streamed over 15 billion times, co-wrote and produced four songs on Swift's 2019 album "Lover," including "Me!" and "The Man". The catalogue totals 178 songs, Hipgnosis said in a statement, and between 2017-2019 earned revenue of $8.6 million.

  • Sierra founders Ken and Roberta Williams are developing a new game

    Sierra On-Line's Ken and Roberta Williams are developing a new game.

  • Apple updates AirTags to address stalking concerns

    Apple has updated AirTags in order to address privacy concerns associated with the Bluetooth trackers.

  • Taito's Egret II Mini is an arcade replica with a rotating screen

    Taito is releasing a mini replica of its Egret II sit down arcade cabinet from the '90s.

  • AMC, BlackBerry shares slip as 'meme stock' rally fizzles out

    (Reuters) -Shares of retail favorites AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry Ltd fell on Friday as a social media-driven rally in the so-called "meme stocks" appeared to fizzle out at the end of a second straight week of stunning gains. Cinema operator AMC was down about 9.7% in early deals after falling 18% on Thursday as it completed its second share offering in three days, taking advantage of a nearly 400% surge in its share price since mid-May. The company has been at the center of a second wave of buying by small-time investors who have hyped the stock in forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, reinvigorating the "meme stock" phenomenon that sent shares of video game retailer GameStop up 1,600% in January.

  • Vivendi in Talks to Sell 10% of Universal Music to Bill Ackman SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE is in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman while it prepares to spin off most of the world’s biggest music company.The potential transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($42.4 billion) including debt, Vivendi said in a statement on Friday, above the 30 billion-euro valuation ascribed to the business in 2019 when China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. acquired a sta

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift ahead of May jobs report

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening, ticking up as investors awaited a key print on the U.S. labor market.

  • Rent the Runway Interviews Banks for U.S. IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Rent the Runway Inc. is interviewing banks in preparation for an initial public offering that could come as early as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Discussions are at an early stage and the company could still decide not to pursue an offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Rent the Runway, based in New York, raised funds last year at a valuation of $750 million, below its previous valuation of $1 billion, Bloomb

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Bitcoin fell Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk put out a cryptic tweet hinting at a breakup with the largest cryptocurrency. Also read: Bitcoin’s Bull Market ‘May Have Come to an End,’ Says MRB Partners

  • Elon Musk breaks up with bitcoin? Cryptic tweet has some crypto bulls fearing the worst.

    Crypto bull Elon Musk on Thursday evening issued a cryptic tweet that many in the crypto world were interpreting as the billionaire's breakup with bitcoin, the world's most prominent digital asset.

  • AMC Rides Roller-Coaster in Wild Week for New King of Memes

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s wild week isn’t done yet.After four days in which the new king of meme stocks doubled, AMC dropped in Friday’s premarket session, falling 9.3% from the last close. The stock traded at $46.56 as of 6:55 a.m. in New York.It’s been quite a week for AMC, with the stock’s surge enabling the movie-theater chain to sell equity to shore up a depleted balance sheet. On the brink of bankruptcy only a few months ago, the money-losing company is now the darli

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

    According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. What Happened: Suarez told During a CNBC interview, Suarez said that he's a "big fan of Elon Musk" but suggested that him being able to move Bitcoin's price by 10% to 20% with a single tweet is a problem. He explained that this kind of price volatility shows that Bitcoin can't be used as a hedge against fi

  • Let the crypto price wars begin, as Robinhood touts ‘commission free’ trade vs. Coinbase rivals

    Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.

  • Hedge Fund Flips ‘Overvalued’ AMC, and Shares Keep Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Reddit day traders pushed AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock up 1,400% this year, Jason Mudrick had been telling the company it should take advantage of the wild rally by selling stock to stay in business.Now Mudrick has helped AMC do just that, effectively bankrolling one of the company’s biggest equity sales by purchasing $230 million of shares -- and then promptly dumping them in the open market for a tidy profit. Meanwhile, his firm was telling clients it was