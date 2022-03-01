Paramount+ anniversary sale drops plans to $1 for new subscribers

Paramount+ is turning a year old, and the service is marking the occasion by offering some steep discounts to new subscribers. Sign up between now and March 7th with the code BIRTHDAY and you can try the ad-supported Essential plan at $1 per month for three months, or the ad-free Premium plan (with local CBS news) for $2 per month over the same period. Just remember that you'll jump to the normal $5 Essential or $10 Premium rates after the three months are over.

The timing is more than a little convenient. The Halo TV series reaches Paramount+ on March 24th, and Star Trek: Picard season two debuts March 3rd. There's a good chance you can watch at least some of these shows before you have to decide on a full-price subscription. Paramount+ is clearly hoping you'll stick around for future seasons, other shows and live sports, but the promo might be worthwhile even if you use it as an extended trial.

