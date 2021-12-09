U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

Paramount+ adds live streaming channels for Star Trek, 'Survivor' and more

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Paramount+ is offering folks another way to watch ViacomCBS' vast library of shows. The streaming services now includes live channels (just like TV!). 

The initial batch of 18 channels includes one focused entirely on Star Trek, which will stream episodes from new shows like Discovery and Picard and classics such as Enterprise and The Next Generation. There are franchise-specific channels for Survivor, The Challenge, PAW Patrol and SpongeBob Squarepants too.

The other channels focus on themes and/or genres, including drama, comedy, adult animation, Black voices, crime and justice and reality shows. "Nostalgic Hits" showcases hit series from the '80s and '90s, including Cheers, Frasier and Wings. "TV Classics" goes a bit further back with episodes from the likes of I Love Lucy, The Love Boat and The Twilight Zone

There are several kid-friendly channels too, such as "Animation Favorites," "Kids & Family Fun" and "Preschool Corner." Later this month, Paramount+ will add two more live channels: Movies and one focused on RuPaul's Drag Race. In addition to these channels, the platform offers live sports, breaking news from CBSN and, for Premium subscribers, a live stream of their local CBS station.

ViacomCBS says the live channels, which are available to all paid Paramount+ subscribers, were "inspired and informed" by Pluto TV, its free streaming platform. Pluto TV founder Tom Ryan became president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming last year. 

