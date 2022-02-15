Paramount+ renews 'Halo' TV series before it even debuts

Paramount+’s live-action Halo adaptation has yet to debut, but that’s not stopping the streamer from renewing the series ahead of its March 24th premiere . On Tuesday, ViacomCBS announced it will work with 343 Industries, Showtime and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television to produce a second season of the show. David Wiener, known for his work on Homecoming, The Killing and Brave New World, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the sophomore season.

At the moment, those are the only details ViacomCBS has shared. The company didn’t say anything about a potential release date. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers,” said David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals at Paramount+.