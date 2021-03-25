U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,891.34
    +2.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,419.01
    -1.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,954.61
    -7.28 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.75
    +18.49 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.99
    -3.19 (-5.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.22 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1430
    +0.4090 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,583.71
    -5,097.55 (-8.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.55
    -10.36 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,665.61
    -47.28 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Paramount+ will stream Serie A soccer in the US starting next season

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Paramount+ is beefing up its soccer credentials. Starting in August, the service will stream all 380 matches from Italy's Serie A each season, along with at least 25 Coppa Italia matches (including the final) and the Supercoppa Italiana. Paramount+ and CBS Sports, which will air some games on other platforms, now have the exclusive US rights to Serie A through 2024.

Along with the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, Serie A is one of the big five European leagues, so this is a feather in the cap of Paramount+. The league is home to several top players, including Juventus megastar Cristiano Ronaldo. Paramount+ already streams UEFA Champions League and Europa League games, along with the National Women's Soccer League. It's also showing some CONCACAF Men’s World Cup qualifiers, in which the US Men's National Team is participating.

ESPN+ previously held the streaming rights for Serie A. While this move will be a bit of a blow for that service, ESPN+ is still a great deal for soccer fans in the US. It has the rights to the likes of the Bundesliga, Major League Soccer, Belgium Pro League and cup competitions in England.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Congress grill Facebook, Twitter and Google’s CEOs at 12PM ET

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are set to testify at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on misinformation.

  • Should You Spend Your Stimulus on a Vacation?

    Now, if you don't have unhealthy debt and are doing well on emergency savings, there's nothing wrong with using your stimulus check to book a getaway. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market.

  • Czech Yield Premium at 20-Year High Welcomed in ‘Sleepy’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The yield premium on Czech benchmark sovereign bonds rose to the highest in two decades, awakened by a ramped-up government borrowing and expectations for monetary policy tightening.The extra return on 10-year debt over comparable German bunds rose to 238 basis points on Thursday, exceeding a peak reached during the 2009 global financial crisis.Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s administration has been boosting debt-funded stimulus to fight the coronavirus crisis, a welcome development for fixed-income traders and analysts who have weathered limited bond supply and sluggish market activity for years. Meanwhile, resilient inflation and the central bank’s plans to start raising interest rates soon have added to the momentum in Czech yields, which are up by the most in the European Union this year.“Heavy government issuance and investors taking bets on Czech monetary tightening ahead of the rest of Europe -- all that is making the traditionally sleepy bond market bigger and more vibrant,” said Frantisek Taborsky, a strategist at Komercni Banka AS in Prague.A vast majority of Czech sovereign debt has traditionally been parked at local banks and pension funds that tend to hold them to maturity, leaving little room for shorter-term speculation.Rescue programs designed to fight one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, including a recent record income-tax cut, are driving up the state’s funding needs. The government now expects to exceed last year’s record budget shortfall in 2021 and remain deep in the red even when the economy recovers.Yet the country’s public-debt burden is projected at 40.6% of gross domestic product by the end of this year, making it one of the lowest in the European Union. Meanwhile, demand for Czech bonds remains strong. At an auction on Wednesday, the government sold more bonds than planned and still rejected more than a half of all bids.“Yields around 2% are still low in historical terms and won’t hamper the government’s ability to borrow,” Komercni Banka’s Taborsky said. “But relative to the euro area, and the Czech Republic’s solid credit profile, they are getting more attractive for investors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vail Resorts Slashed Its Prices. The Stock Is Now a Buy, Analyst Says.

    BofA's Shaun Kelley upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and maintained a $350 price target in a note on Thursday

  • Researchers developed an AI backpack system to guide vision-impaired wearers

    The system uses a 4K spatial camera and Intel tech for image processing.

  • Slack tweaks its new DM feature after people call out its harassment potential

    The company is now disabling the option to send someone a message with an invite to chat after several individuals how easy it was to abuse that functionality.

  • How to make your podcast stand out from the crowd

    You have all the gear and a great idea. Now what? Four industry experts weigh in with their pro tips on how to turn your podcast into a career.

  • VTech’s latest instant camera for kids prints photos for only a penny

    VTech's upcoming $75 instant camera for kids will only cost you a penny per printed photo, and it comes out this summer.

  • 4 Common Myths About Retinol That Are, In Fact, False

    With all the misconceptions out there about retinol, it can be hard to know what to believe. Can you wear retinol during the day? (Eh, turns out you probably shouldn’t...

  • 'Rocket League Sideswipe' is coming to iOS and Android

    Psyonix hopes to bring 'Rocket League Sideswipe' to iOS and Android later this year.

  • A strong Intel is what the tech industry needs right now

    Intel can now show that it has a plan. It hasn’t chosen the easiest route, but it’s one that, if executed properly, can lead it back to the top. And its vision will most likely be welcomed — let’s hope it can actually follow through.

  • Mark Zuckerberg proposes a 'thoughtful reform' of Section 230

    He said platforms should have to prove they have systems in place to identify and remove unlawful content.

  • So you've bought an OLED TV — now what?

    Here's a list of the best accessories to buy for your OLED TV, plus tips to make the most out of your new set.

  • Here's how you shift gears in Tesla's updated Model S and Model X

    A video has revealed just how you shift in the refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X — using swipes on the touchscreen.

  • Daymak says it's making the world's fastest three-wheeled EV

    It's crowdfunding the $149,000 Spiritus Ultimate.

  • LG's 2021 OLED TV lineup starts at $1,299

    LG has unveiled pricing for its 2021 OLED TV lineup, and it starts at $1,299 for the A1. Expect to pay considerably more for the C1 and G1, though.

  • Google's 'Memory' feature could turn Assistant into an Android organizer

    Google is working on a new feature for Assistant on Android called "Memory" that could transform it into into a handy organizer.

  • Microsoft starts testing free multiplayer for free-to-play games

    The company has now started testing a dashboard update that enables removes the Xbox Live Gold requirement to play free-to-play games online.

  • The upcoming 'Among Us' account system is mostly about making the game safer

    Innersloth plans to add a friends system and cross-platform cosmetics later.

  • Microsoft shows off Windows 10's new File Explorer icons

    The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build includes the latest batch of redesigned folders for the platform.