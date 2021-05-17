U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.09
    +1.46 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.32
    +0.95 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.70
    +28.60 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4141
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1940
    -0.1530 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,210.49
    -1,280.43 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.79
    +25.88 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

Paramount+ adds Brazil's top soccer league to its live sports stable

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Paramount+ is about to become home to another soccer league. It will be the US English-language broadcaster for the Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Brazil's top league, through 2023.

Starting on May 29th, all 380 Brasileirão matches will stream on Paramount+ for each of the next three seasons. CBS Sports will show highlights and other coverage on CBS Sports HQ, as well as its website and app.

The deal brings the number of live soccer matches available on Paramount+ each year to more than 1,400. Along with Brasileirão, the platform holds the rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the National Women's Soccer League, CONCACAF national team competitions (including some USA World Cup qualifiers), Italy's Serie A and Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

That's a solid lineup, but soccer fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming services in the US. ESPN+ just added Spain's La Liga to its impressive stable, while Peacock has rights to the English Premier League.

Recommended Stories

  • British official says UK-EU relations 'bumpy' after Brexit

    Britain’s Brexit minister predicted Monday that relations between the U.K. and the European Union would continue to be “bumpy” amid tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements. David Frost said talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far. Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

  • Ethiopia election: Fears over new delay

    The prime minister promises the election will be held soon, and will be free and fair.

  • Apple's latest Pride-themed Watch bands are more representative

    Since 2016, Apple has released a limited-edition, Pride-themed Watch band and face, and this year is no exception. The company just announced the 2021 Apple Watch Pride Edition, with two new straps and a watch face that'll be available to everyone through a forthcoming software update.

  • Iran's veteran oil minister says to retire in few months

    Iran's veteran Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has said he plans to retire when President Hassan Rouhani's term ends in August following June elections, the ministry's official website reported Monday.

  • Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds are $50 off right now

    Save big on Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds -- Amazon and Best Buy have them for 22 percent off right now.

  • The UK plans to roll out an emergency alert system this year

    Alerts will only be sent when there's a risk to life, such as during severe flooding or industrial accidents.

  • Clubhouse will make its Android app available worldwide in a week

    Clubhouse now expects its Android app to be available worldwide within a week after limiting it to US beta testers.

  • Sharp's powerful Aquos R6 features a huge one-inch camera sensor

    We don't hear much about Sharp's smartphones these days, but the company has just unveiled a new model, the Aquos R6, that's loaded with interesting tech.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery

    AT&T has announced that it's spinning off its WarnerMedia division and merging it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

  • 'The president is committed to codifying Roe': White House backs abortion rights as Supreme Court takes on controversial case

    President Biden will continue to advocate for the rights established under Roe v. Wade regardless of what the Supreme Court decides on a case challenging a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • WarnerMedia CEO was reportedly 'kept in the dark' about $43 billion Discovery merger

    WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is reportedly eyeing an exit after the announcement of the company's merger with Discovery — which he reportedly only found out about recently. Kilar has "hired a legal team to negotiate his departure" as chief executive of WarnerMedia, a job he has held for about a year, The New York Times reported on Monday. The news came only hours after AT&T said it would spin off WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, and more, and merge it with Discovery to create a new standalone company run by Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The idea was that the combined company would be better positioned to compete against the likes of Disney and Netflix, and Discovery's brands include HGTV, Food Network, and Animal Planet. The deal is expected to be finalized next year. But Kilar, the Times reports, was "kept in the dark about the deal until recent days." Zaslav told reporters on Monday that he and AT&T CEO John Stankey had met "secretly" over the past few months. Kilar's name was not mentioned in the AT&T press release announcing the $43 billion deal, and the Times reports that when Kilar sent a memo to employees about the "momentous news," he didn't mention anything about his future at the company. Kilar took over as the head of WarnerMedia in May 2020 after previously serving as Hulu's CEO. HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia streaming service, launched later that month. Kilar's reported plans to exit were revealed only three days after The Wall Street Journal published a profile of him, which described how he has "led one of the most radical overhauls in the entertainment industry" and opened by saying, "Jason Kilar might have a career as a tour guide if this WarnerMedia chief executive gig doesn't work out for him." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe U.S. still has stricter mask policies for kids than EuropeFormer child star Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco worker 'if I hurt your feelings' after mask confrontation

  • Republican operator founds organization to fight the left's 'cancel culture'

    Conservative operative Mike Davis announced on Monday the creation of a new group, Unsilenced Majority, that seeks to “oppose cancel culture and fight back against the woke mob and their enablers.”

  • Canoo's first consumer 'lifestyle vehicle' will cost almost $35,000

    Canoo's futuristic EV has a price starting at $34,750, and you can reserve one starting today.

  • Microsoft Teams is ready for 'friends and family'

    Microsoft Teams is well-known as a competitor to Slack for workplace communications, but almost a year ago the company announced it was also getting some features geared at using it with family or friends. After a long preview period, Microsoft is announcing that Teams is now available to anyone and free for personal use.

  • A bug let Eufy security camera owners access strangers' feeds

    Anker's Eufy security cameras are suffering from a privacy bug that lets users access others' feeds.

  • Hot Wheels' latest RC Cybertruck puts a Cyberquad in your hand for only $100

    Hot Wheels has a new $100 RC Cybertruck on the way, and it's got the Cyberquad ATV in the package.

  • Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors are turning more selective as last year’s everything rally splinters under the weight of higher inflation expectations.Exposure to U.S. growth and the impact from higher commodity prices are some of the criteria used by money managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan rank among the top choices as firms pare back their bullish bets for developing-nation assets, according to recent surveys.“There is still meaningful scope to generate returns within EM as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.Investor enthusiasm toward emerging-market assets has waned this year as Covid-19 infections engulf nations from India to Brazil while Treasury yields push higher amid rising price pressures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slid almost 10% since its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January peak.U.S. ExposureWith a strong recovery in the world’s largest economy set to drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to piggy-back on that trend.That makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean equities attractive given their strong ties to the U.S., said Shaniel Ramjee, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $252 billion.The Mexican stock benchmark has climbed 12% this year, easily beating the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing-nation shares. The South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a steep selloff last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and pricey tech stocks.Tech Dominance Haunts Taiwan in Global Selloff: Taking StockCommodity SurgeThe connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and supply shortages has pushed everything from copper to lumber and iron ore to multiyear highs or records.“Improving commodity prices are still a net positive for EM commodities currencies given the sheer percentage of exports,” Weis said.The Russian ruble and South African rand also stand to benefit from the commodities rebound, according to Pictet’s Ramjee. The rand is the top emerging-market currency year-to-date thanks in part to South Africa’s exports of metals like platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s oil exposure.But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom more on display than Brazil, where exports of soybeans and iron ore have boosted the real.Other nations haven’t been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey -- countries with some of the biggest increases in virus infections globally -- are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.Yield SpikeSome investors say they’re sticking with local currency-denominated bonds that may be more insulated from American monetary policy.“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, the head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, singling out South African, Russian and Mexican local bonds as among the most appealing. “Selectively, we are finding value.”Rate CallsThe People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts, data on Monday showedThe PBOC will publish the one-year and five-year loan prime rates on ThursdayThe yuan has gained more than 1% this yearSouth Africa will probably keep its interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infectionsData on Wednesday will probably show the nation’s headline consumer-price index rose 4.3% in April from a year earlier, though that’s still below the 4.5% midpoint of its target range this quarterRead: Key African Central Banks May Hold Rates on Growth ConcernsHungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said Monday that surging prices will be met by tighter monetary policy as soon as next month -- sparking gains in the forintChile VotesChilean assets plunged after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that placed the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of left-wing parties. The assembly makeup could make it harder to block major changes to the charter as independent and opposition left-wing parties will have more more swayThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due in 2050 rose almost 8 basis points to 3.49% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. Meantime, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly shifted positioning to account for increasing political uncertaintyChile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday will be an indication if economic recovery is on track, with the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 0.5% increase from a year earlierBiden-Moon MeetingU.S. President Joe Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, with North Korea high on the agenda. Moon will be only the second foreign leader since Biden’s inauguration to visit the White HouseSouth Korea’s won posted the worst decline in Asia this past monthData and EventsThailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 casesGross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contractionThailand will publish customs trade figures on Friday. The weaker baht may have improved the competitiveness of the country’s exports, which rose 8.5% in March from a year earlierThe Philippines’ overseas workers’ remittances, a key source of foreign exchange, rose 4.9% in March, less than economists’ forecastIndonesia will announce April trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s export orders for April are due on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar has outpaced all of its Asian peers this year amid buoyant demand for semiconductorsRussia’s 1Q GDP reading on Monday could beat consensus, with a slowing virus outbreak and rising oil output, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe ruble has topped most peers in the past monthA reading of Peru’s March economic activity on Monday and first-quarter GDP data Thursday will probably show that the nation is recovering even as growth remains below pre-pandemic levelsPeru’s presidential candidates are virtually tied in a mock election carried out by pollster IpsosIn Argentina, Bloomberg Economics expects a Thursday reading of March activity to show a near-recovery of February’s decline following the relaxation of several pandemic-induced restrictionsThe peso is the worst currency in Latin America this yearMexico will post its March retail sales on Friday, which traders will monitor for signs of recovering household demandBrazil’s Senate is set to continue its probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which could impact the political and electoral outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics. Any developments on tax reform plans will also be a key driverThe real, which outperformed all its regional peers over the past month, could see even more support as local investors trim long-standing bets against the currency(Adds details on Chile elections, Peru polls)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Questions Elon Musk’s Call on Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's firm believes the concern about Bitcoin mining's impact on the environment is misguided.