U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.24
    -18.86 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,605.71
    -47.49 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,787.34
    -103.51 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.32
    -23.07 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.21
    +1.84 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1465
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0900
    -1.1420 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,419.48
    -20.61 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.02
    -6.13 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.51
    -29.65 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Paramount+ reaches 46M global subscribers in Q3, but stock drops ~9% on revenue miss

Lauren Forristal
·2 min read

Paramount reported its earnings results for the third quarter this morning, citing growth in global streaming subscribers.

The company’s flagship streaming service, Paramount+, saw a slight increase in Q3, bringing the total to 46 million, up from 43.3 million in the second quarter when Paramount+ experienced a net add of 3.7 million subscribers. The streamer added 4.6 million subscribers this quarter, however, when SkyShowtime replaced Paramount+ in the Nordics, there was a removal of 1.9 million subs.

Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV, gained 2.4 monthly active users to reach a total of 72 million. The company reported that Pluto TV grew total global viewing hours by “strong double-digits year-over-year.”

Across Paramount’s direct-to-consumer services-- Paramount +, Pluto TV, Showtime, Noggin and BET+ — the company reached nearly 67 million global subs, a considerable jump from 63.7 million last quarter.

Despite subscriber growth, Paramount’s stock was down nearly 9% pre-market trading this Wednesday, November 2 as the company’s overall third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion missed Wall Street expectations of $7.03 billion.

Paramount’s streaming unit reported Q3 revenue growth of 38% year-over-year to $1.23 billion as subscription revenue climbed 59% year-over-year to $863 million. Advertising revenue jumped 4% to $363 million and Paramount+ revenue rose 95% year-over-year.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) showed a loss of $343 million, up from a loss of $198 million. This was due to “investments in content, marketing and international expansion,” the company wrote in its letter to shareholders. The company announced in June that it has plans to release 150 international original titles by 2025.

This year, Paramount+ has secured multiple partnerships to look for more streaming subscribers as it tries to compete with streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. For instance, Disney+ had an amazing third quarter, adding 14 million subscribers to reach a total of 152.1 million subscribers. Netflix experienced its first increase in awhile, bringing the total to 223.09 subscribers.

Paramount+ teamed up with Walmart to give Walmart+ members access to a Paramount+ subscription. This will likely give the streamer a boost in subs as Walmart+ has a reported 16 billion subscriber base.

The streaming service also joined The Roku Channel as a premium subscription.

Yesterday, Paramount+ was one of the 30+ streaming services to be added to YouTube’s new “Primetime Channels” feature.

Updated 11/2/22 at 11:37 a.m. ET with correction that Paramount+'s total subscriber base of 46 million reflects the addition of 4.6 million subscribers and the removal of 1.9 million.

Walmart+, the retailer’s Prime competitor, will add Paramount+ access as a new perk

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount’s Profit Falls on Rising Costs

    The media company said revenue gains for its direct-to-consumer and film business were offset in part by a decline in its television division.

  • Paramount set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, Amazon Music now free for Prime members

    Media reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Paramount's earnings expectations ahead of its earnings report, in addition to YouTube's new "primetime channels" feature and Amazon's latest move in offering Amazon Music for free to Prime members.

  • Bausch + Lomb beats earnings expectations in Q3

    Bausch & Lomb Corp. said Wednesday that it had a loss of $18 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2022, after a gain of $60 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 31 cents, against a FactSet consensus of 23 cents. Bausch's revenue was $937 million in the third quarter of the year, down from $941 million in the same three months of last year. The FactSet consensus was $950 million. The company updated its guidance for the

  • The 1 Stat That Makes Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy

    When digging into Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) latest business results, it's easy to focus on slowing advertising demand or its rising headcount. While these are understandable considerations, they shouldn't outweigh what I think is the most critical part of Alphabet's third quarter. The star of the show should be Google Cloud and how well this segment has been performing for Alphabet.

  • Paramount Global (PARA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Paramount Global's (PARA) Q3 performance is expected to have been aided by steady but slow growth in viewership, driven by strength in Paramount+ amid tepid advertiser demand.

  • Airbnb stock drops after weak revenue guidance

    Airbnb beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings per share expectations in its Q3 earnings report today, but the company's Q4 revenue forecasts missed.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Paramount earnings: Profits suffer even as streaming subscribers grow

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Paramount's quarterly earnings and Netflix's new ad tier.

  • Estée Lauder, Yum! Brands, Paramount earnings in focus

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down the latest earnings from major brands.

  • Dollar eases across the board as Fed decision looms

    The dollar slipped broadly on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision amid speculation it might signal a slowdown in the pace of future rate hikes. But for the December meeting, the futures market is split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps increase. The euro was 0.11% higher against the dollar at $0.9885, while against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.8% to 147.03 yen.

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • 3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know

    It has been a terrible year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), with shares tumbling more than 70% year to date. The social media company has lost $660 billion in value -- roughly equivalent to the total market cap of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Let's review three things smart investors know about Meta for some answers.

  • Airbnb earnings: Why the stock is down despite a profitable quarter

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Airbnb.

  • Livent Earnings Soar 925% on Robust Lithium Demand for EV Batteries

    Shares of the lithium miner pulled back in after-hours trading on Tuesday, as some investors were probably disappointed that Q3 revenue missed Wall Street's expectation.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Microsoft?

    The company has made headlines in the wake of disappointing quarterly results and developments in its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

  • Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Ardmore Shipping (ASC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 11.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Is AT&T's Large Debt a Recession Risk?

    Most investors own U.S. telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) for its large dividend that yields 6%. AT&T had quite a journey over the past decade, acquiring DirecTV and Time Warner to build pay television and streaming businesses. Unfortunately, the scars of these deals still haunt investors and the company's balance sheet.