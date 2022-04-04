Paramount+ releases new trailer for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,' its 'Discovery' spinoff

A month before its premiere on May 5, Paramount+ has now released its new trailer for the highly anticipated "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff titled "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Set about ten years before "The Original Series," the series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck reprising their respective roles as Christopher Pike, Number One and Spock from the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery." The ten-episode series is based on the years when Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The show will center around Pike and his crew and follow them as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Meanwhile, Celia Rose Gooding will fill Nichelle Nichols' shoes as a young Nyota Uhura, Babs Olusanmokun plays Dr. M'Benga; Jess Bush plays Nurse Christine Chapel; Melissa Navai plays Lt. Erica Ortegas; Bruce Orak plays an Aenar (albino subspecies of Andorians) named Hemmer who is blind in one eye, and Christina Chong plays La'An Noonien-Singh (a relation of the "Star Trek" villain Khan).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XL4iCAB6MFo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The series premiere was written and directed by Akiva Goldsman, with a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. The co-show-runners are Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. Goldsman would also remain an executive producer on "Star Trek: Picard."

Moreover, according to Parrot Analytics’ digital originals U.S. rankings, the Paramount+ original series "Star Trek: Picard" dropped to fifth place after a 1.3% rise in total audience demand, giving it 32.3 times average demand, during the week of March 28 through April 1. The week of March 7 had the series in second place on the digital originals chart, up to nine spots from eleventh place a week prior. The drop could be due to the newest season of "Bridgerton," which bumped the Netflix show up to first place along with the new HBO Max series "Our Flag Means Death" in second. Netflix recently reported that "Bridgerton" broke records as having the best opening weekend among all English-language series on its service.

Story continues

According to Goldsman, when speaking to Variety about the new show in 2020:

We’re going to try to harken back to some classical ‘Trek’ values, to be optimistic, and to be more episodic. Obviously, we will take advantage of the serialized nature of character and story building. But I think our plots will be more closed-ended than you’ve seen in either 'Discovery' or 'Picard.'

His comments were meant to address some of the criticism that has emerged around the other Paramount+ "Star Trek" series, which some said had forgotten Gene Roddenberry's optimistic philosophy about the future.

Paramount+ has already green-lighted a second season of "Strange New Worlds," with Paul Wesley joining the cast as future Enterprise Capt. James T. Kirk.

Hopefully, this new series will be a hit in the digital charts and continue on the legacy of being one of the most culturally influential works of science fiction.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will stream exclusively in the United States on Paramount+.