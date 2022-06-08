U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Paramount Reports on Permitting Progress With Oregon State Regulators for the Proposed High-Grade Grassy Mountain Gold Mine

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • PZG
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Ground water baseline data report accepted in a public meeting

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that the permitting process for its proposed Grassy Mountain high-grade underground gold mine took a major step forward at a recent public meeting of the Oregon State Technical Review Team’s (TRT) water resource sub-committee. The sub-committee confirmed that the ground water Baseline Data Report (“BDR”) submitted by Paramount was accurate and complete according to the previously approved procedures and protocols. The sub-committee will recommend it for approval by the full TRT, which is comprised of all state agencies involved in the permitting process.

This public meeting was held virtually following a 14-day public comment period during which time comments can be filed to be considered during the meeting. While several local stakeholders were present at the meeting, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (the “DOGAMI”) confirmed they received no public comment.

Paramount CEO, Rachel Goldman stated: “The acceptance of the ground water baseline data report represents an important incremental step towards achieving a positive completeness review of the Consolidated Permit Application from the State of Oregon.”

Including the Ground Water BDR, to date, 22 BDR’s have been accepted by state regulators. The remaining Geochemistry BDR has been filed with the DOGAMI and is expected to be approved later in the month.

“Protecting the integrity of ground water is of the highest priority for Paramount and all parties engaged in the permitting of Grassy Mountain. We are very pleased with the acknowledgment of the work that has been done to complete the BDR. The ground water BDR describes the ground water system within and surrounding the proposed mine and is supported by years of data collection from well pumping tests, piezometer readings dating back to 2017, and 3-D modeling of the geological and structural units that play a role in the ground water system.” added Glen Van Treek, Paramount President and COO.

Currently, the DOGAMI is reviewing the Consolidated Permit Application (“CPA”), filed by the Company in December 2021 including all document revisions and Company responses to comments by the agencies from the first CPA filed by Paramount in November 2019. More information about the permitting of Grassy Mountain is available on the DOGAMI website.

To stay informed of future press releases, subscribe to our E-Alerts Program and to learn more about our projects visit the projects section of our website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: Grassy Mountain; Frost; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Frost is comprised of 84 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 1,730 acres located 12 miles southwest of the Company’s proposed high-grade, underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in Malheur County, Oregon (“Grassy”). An initial drill program is ongoing.

The Sleeper Gold Project is located in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares). The Sleeper gold project is host to a large gold deposit (over 4 million ounces of mineralized material) and the Company has completed and released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment. With higher gold prices, Paramount has begun work to update and improve the economics of the Sleeper project.

The newly acquired Bald Peak Project in Nevada, consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the “FS”); the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the FS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; the global epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Rachel Goldman, Chief Executive Officer
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
844-488-2233
Twitter: @ParamountNV


