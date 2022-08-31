U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.12
    -11.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -0.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    17.83
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0400
    +0.2910 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,148.52
    +269.69 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.26
    -7.44 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Paramount Resources Ltd. Acquires Additional Securities of Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

·3 min read

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 -Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount") has acquired 5,593,785 units ("Units") of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ("CPS") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $1,678,135.50.  Each Unit was comprised of one common share of CPS ("Common Share") and one warrant ("Warrant").  Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share an exercise price of $0.40 on or prior to August 31, 2024.   The acquisition was made as part of a private placement of an aggregate of 32,100,000 Units completed by CPS on August 31, 2022 (the "Private Placement").

The Common Shares acquired by Paramount pursuant to the Private Placement represent 7.20% of the 77,715,660 Common Shares issued and outstanding following the Private Placement.  If Paramount were to exercise the Warrants acquired by it pursuant to the Private Placement, the Common Shares acquired upon such exercise would represent 6.71% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding following the Private Placement and after giving effect to the exercise of the Warrants.

Immediately before the Private Placement, Paramount had direct ownership and control of 6,759,394 Common Shares and $900,000 in principal amount of convertible debentures of CPS maturing on February 26, 2024 that may be converted at the option of the holder into Common Shares at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.75 per Common Share (the "Convertible Debentures").  The Common Shares held by Paramount prior to the Private Placement represented approximately 14.82% of the 45,615,660 Common Shares then outstanding.  If Paramount had converted all of the Convertible Debentures held by it prior to the Private Placement, it would have had direct ownership and control of 7,959,394 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.00% of the then outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such conversion.

After the Private Placement, Paramount has direct ownership and control of 12,353,179 Common Shares, $900,000 in principal amount of Convertible Debentures and 5,593,785 Warrants. The Common Shares held by Paramount after the Private Placement represent approximately 15.90% of the 77,715,660 outstanding Common Shares.  If Paramount were to convert or exercise all of the Convertible Debentures and Warrants held by it, it would have direct ownership and control of 19,146,964 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.66% of the outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such conversion and exercise.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on the evolution of CPS's business, financial condition, the market, if any, for CPS's securities, general economic conditions and other factors, Paramount may acquire additional CPS securities, or sell CPS securities it owns, controls or directs, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors.  Paramount does not currently have any plans or intentions that relate to any of the matters, or would result in, any of the events, listed above. Depending on market conditions, general economic conditions, CPS's business and financial condition and other factors, Paramount may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report in respect of CPS, a copy of which is filed on www.sedar.com, please contact:

   Paramount Resources Ltd.
     Suite 2800, 421 - 7th Avenue S.W.
     Calgary, Alberta  T2P 4K9

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c2386.html

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon's Charts Disappoint Even Patient Investors

    Verizon Communications has been a disappointment to buyers, especially since March. Prices have tumbled lower and a juicy dividend has not stopped the slide lower. In this daily bar chart of VZ, below, we can see that prices plunged in April and rebounded temporarily in May and June before sinking again in July.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Okta, Veeva Systems, Five Below, GoodRx

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • The stock market’s summer rally ran out of steam in August. Here’s what history says about September.

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.

  • Dow Jones Slips Amid Weak Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Plummets; BBBY Stock Craters On This

    The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.

  • Nvidia stock falls after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: Why It Matters

    For many investors, stock splits are just paper-shuffling exercises that don't add or remove any real value. However, there are some exceptions to that rule.

  • 10 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co