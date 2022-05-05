Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) James Riddell 110,779,062 99.84% 174,571 0.16% James Bell 98,637,438 88.90% 12,316,195 11.10% Wilfred Gobert 99,317,473 89.51% 11,636,160 10.49% Dirk Jungé 96,314,126 86.81% 14,639,507 13.19% Kim Lynch Proctor 99,547,765 89.72% 11,405,868 10.28% Robert MacDonald 96,836,181 87.28% 14,117,452 12.72% Keith MacLeod 99,362,660 89.55% 11,590,973 10.45% Susan Riddell Rose 99,985,982 90.12% 10,967,651 9.88%

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

