Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- PRMRF
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
James Riddell
110,779,062
99.84%
174,571
0.16%
James Bell
98,637,438
88.90%
12,316,195
11.10%
Wilfred Gobert
99,317,473
89.51%
11,636,160
10.49%
Dirk Jungé
96,314,126
86.81%
14,639,507
13.19%
Kim Lynch Proctor
99,547,765
89.72%
11,405,868
10.28%
Robert MacDonald
96,836,181
87.28%
14,117,452
12.72%
Keith MacLeod
99,362,660
89.55%
11,590,973
10.45%
Susan Riddell Rose
99,985,982
90.12%
10,967,651
9.88%
In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c6728.html