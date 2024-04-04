Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.125

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) will pay a dividend of CA$0.125 on the 30th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 5.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Paramount Resources' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last dividend, Paramount Resources is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 106% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Paramount Resources Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was CA$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 84% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Paramount Resources has impressed us by growing EPS at 65% per year over the past five years. Paramount Resources is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Paramount Resources that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

