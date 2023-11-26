Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Paramount Resources (TSE:POU). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Paramount Resources Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Paramount Resources has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Paramount Resources boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from CA$3.75 to CA$4.29, in the last year. This amounts to a 15% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Paramount Resources' EBIT margins have fallen over the last twelve months, but the flat revenue sends a message of stability. Shareholders will be hopeful that the company can buck this trend.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Paramount Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Paramount Resources shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold CA$37m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Paramount Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Paramount Resources is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Paramount Resources that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

