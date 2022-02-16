U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.63
    -32.44 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,711.81
    -277.03 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,961.17
    -178.59 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.17
    -11.29 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.28
    +2.21 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.30
    +14.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    -0.0050 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4600
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,559.34
    -380.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.33
    -13.05 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Paramount+ to include Showtime as company bets on streaming future

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

ViacomCBS, which will now go by the name Paramount, announced on Tuesday its streaming service Paramount+ will include access to Showtime programming in one integrated offering starting this summer. Though the two services were already available in a discounted bundle deal, U.S. subscribers will soon be able to upgrade in-app to a plan that includes both Paramount+ and Showtime for either $11.99 or $14.99 per month, depending on whether they want the ad-supported or ad-free service, respectively.

Showtime will still be offered a standalone offering, Paramount noted.

The changes were announced as part of parent company ViacomCBS' presentation and earnings announcement yesterday, which also included a corporate rebrand from ViacomCBS to Paramount Global, (which will be referred to as just Paramount) effective as of today.

During the investor event, the media and entertainment company presented its multi-year strategy to embrace streaming with the global expansion of Paramount+ (which now includes a new partnership with France's CANAL+), elevated subscriber targets, and a commitment to increase investment in streaming content from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $6 billion by 2024 -- higher than previous forecasts.

The Paramount+ streaming service, which was once known as CBS All Access before ingesting new content as a result of the CBS-Viacom merger, is a large part of Paramount's broad ambitions. The service already offered a combination of entertainment, news, sports, kids and family programming, scripted and unscripted series, originals, and more -- and those sorts of investments will now continue and deepen, the company said.

Paramount also intends to attract global customers with more original content, including 50 new international scripted originals in 2022, most of which will be produced by its international studio VIS.

Similar to other streaming competitors, Paramount plans to make its service the streaming home for all new Paramount Pictures movies in the U.S. following their theatrical runs, starting with the 2024 film releases. This is a shift that's betting on the future of Paramount's film slate -- that these movies be good enough and attract so much interest, that consumers who were used to being able to stream these types of releases elsewhere, may now sign up for Paramount+ to gain access.

Paramount said it will also expand several of its popular franchises over the next few years, including the additions of two more "A Quiet Place" movies, a live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog" series, three more "Spongebob Squarepants" movies, a new "Star Trek" film, a new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie, and at least three more "Transformers" movies.

Notably, Paramount for the first time broke out its Paramount+ subscribers -- a metric it had typically combined with Showtime. In its earnings release, the company noted the Paramount+ service had reached 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, after adding 7.3 million in the fourth quarter. In the U.S., Paramount+ touted record subscriber sign-ups and engagement from content like "Clifford The Big Red Dog," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883," "South Park: Post Covid," live events, and the NFL games. Internationally, it benefitted from local sports including the A-League in Australia.

Combined with its other offerings (like the standalone Showtime), Paramount's total streaming subscribers reached over 56 million by year-end, after adding a record 9.4 million total subscribers in the final quarter, achieving 84% year-over-year growth in streaming subscription revenue. Showtime helped pulled in viewers with its originals, like "Yellowjackets" and "Dexter: New Blood." And its new joint venture, SkyShwotime, will launch in over 20 European markets later this year.

Meanwhile, Paramount's free streamer Pluto TV, grew by 10 million monthly active users to reach 64 million by the quarter's end, and revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $362 million.

As a result of its planned streaming investments, Paramount said it would raise its global streaming subscriber goal of 65 to 75 million subscribers to more than 100 million subscribers by year-end 2024. It also raised its 2024 direct-to-consumer revenue goal from $6 billion to $9 billion.

"We see a huge global opportunity in streaming, a much larger potential market than can be captured by linear TV and film alone," said Paramount President and CEO Bob Bakish. "We're excited about our ability to not just compete, but thrive, creating significant value for both consumers and shareholders. How? Because we're broader in four key areas: our diverse content, streaming model, mix of platforms and global reach. As we look forward, the size of the opportunity we see is matched only by our ambition to seize it," he added.

The company, however, reported mixed earnings in Q4 with revenue of $8 billion, well far ahead of Wall Street estimates of $7.51 billion, but earnings per share of $0.26 instead of the expected $0.43. Streaming revenue (which includes both ad revenues and subscriptions) grew 48% to $1.3 billion. Elsewhere, ad revenue stayed largely flat at 1% year-over-year growth to $2.6 billion, due to lower political ad spend and lower linear impressions. Theatrical, licensing and other revenue brought the total up to the $8 billion.

Despite Paramount's ambitious plans, the stock dropped more than 20% in early trading, Variety noted, citing an analyst downgrade and investor concerns about Paramount's plans to boost spending on streaming content to $6 billion, when it had previously said it would spend $5 billion+ by 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Stellar fourth-quarter results and a new stock buyback plan boosted Upstart's share price today.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaB

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Oil price surge: 'There is something different going on here than 2007,' expert says

    The Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices and the various factors driving the recent surge.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Sage's stock falls 11% on new clinical data for experimental depression drug

    Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 11.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Wall Street raised questions about the durability of the experimental treatment for major depressive disorder that Sage is developing with Biogen Inc. . Biogen's stock was up 0.7% in premarket trading. The companies had announced Monday morning that zuranolone met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial; however, some analysts still have concerns about the commercial appeal of the drug, if it is appro

  • Judge rules on Altria-Juul investment, Ericsson stock falls on potential ISIS payment

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.

  • 3 Poor-Performing Nasdaq Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

    If you're a fan of bargains, there are plenty of names worth a look left behind in the wake of the market's recent pullback.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

    Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights

  • Medical technology company Masimo stock slides 35% after unveiling $1 billion acquisition of Sound United

    Medical technology company Masimo Corp. shares tumbled 35% Wednesday, to mark their biggest ever percentage decline, a day after the company announced its biggest ever deal, the acquisition of consumer tech company Sound United for about $1 billion. Sound United owns consumer audio brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz. The deal is expected to close mid-year and to be financed with a mix of cash on hand and borrowings under a new credit facility. Masimo said it would i