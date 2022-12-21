Parasanti Appoints Lt Gen (R) Eric Wesley as New CEO

Parasanti

Parasanti’s Chairman steps into the CEO role to further bolster an expanding defense business and grow into the commercial space as a dual use tech company.

Austin, TX, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parasanti Inc. announced today they have appointed LTG (R) Eric Wesley as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced leader, Gen. Wesley will succeed James Hancock and assume responsibilities effective immediately. Gen. Wesley currently serves as Chairman of Parasanti Inc. and will continue as Chairman and CEO.

Gen. Wesley served in the US Army for over two decades retiring from a decorated career in 2020. In the Army, Gen. Wesley was an advocate for modernization, leading the Army’s effort to rewrite the service’s warfighting concept known as Multi Domain Operations and led the push to connect all sensors from all branches of the armed forces into a unified network called Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

“I am excited to announce my replacement as CEO LTG (R) Eric Wesley. Parasanti is poised for growth and to accelerate that we have appointed a respected leader to take over the reigns as CEO, and I could not be happier about that.” said James Hancock. “I will continue to serve in a very involved role within the company as well as board member going forward. This is a huge win for Parasanti, and I cannot wait to see where Eric takes the company.”

“I am honored to serve as CEO of Parasanti,” Gen. Wesley says. “As one who worked hard on the Convergence and JADC2 problem in the Army, I was originally attracted to Parasanti because of their unique technology that will be fundamental to solving not only JADC2 but also the growing IoT challenges in the commercial space. Great team, great people and a critical product for the future.”

Gen. Wesley received a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace from West Point in 1986. He served as an operational combat arms commander throughout his career and then served as the Deputy Commander of Army Futures Command prior to retirement.

About Parasanti

Parasanti is a data orchestration/workload orchestration, and edge computing startup, focused on IoT connectivity. Finding its original traction in Defense, the company operates in both the federal and commercial space.

CONTACT: For more information visit Info@parasanti.com.



