Parasoft Extends API Testing Market Leadership With Enhanced OWASP Support

·3 min read

Parasoft Shifts Security Testing Into Software Development Workflows With OWASP ZAP Integration

MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced the launch and extension of its marketing-leading static application security testing (SAST) and API testing platform with penetration testing, shifting security testing into developer workflows. The platform integrates Parasoft SOAtest and the Smart API Test Generator with OWASP ZAP to build security into development workflows and address rising API security issues by identifying security vulnerabilities in APIs. Learn more about Parasoft's API testing platform and approach to comprehensive API security testing.

Parasoft Shifts Security Testing Into Software Development Workflows With OWASP ZAP Integration
Parasoft Shifts Security Testing Into Software Development Workflows With OWASP ZAP Integration

OWASP has been a foundational component in advancing application security practices globally through community engagement, training, and awareness for two decades, underscoring the criticality of software security. With commitment to application security testing, Parasoft announces sponsorship for the 20th anniversary celebration and corporate support for the OWASP ZAP project.

"OWASP is proud to have Parasoft sponsor our 20th Anniversary Celebration and we thank them for their generous donation to a Flagship project, OWASP ZAP. We also thank Parasoft for their longstanding support of OWASP, our events, projects, tools, and community," said Andrew van der Stock, Executive Director of the OWASP Foundation.

A leader in static application security testing (SAST) for decades, Parasoft supported OWASP early on through leading SAST tools. Developers can incorporate security testing without being security experts by invoking penetration testing in Parasoft's API testing platform as part of their API test scenarios. "This is an excellent way to push security left into developers' daily activities to leverage test automation and run security tests as part of API functional testing. It lowers the barriers to API security testing for novice users who aren't trained in security," said Kevin E. Greene, director of security solutions at Parasoft.

Popular with penetration testers and development teams, OWASP ZAP is a long-standing flagship product and one of the leading penetration tools in the market with strong support from the open source community. ZAP has broad adoption across application security (AppSec) and development teams.

"This is a great opportunity for Parasoft to extend the functionality of ZAP with our API testing platform to address significant customer and market challenges around API security testing. We realize the importance and value OWASP provides in advancing application security practices and will make a financial donation to the OWASP ZAP project and sponsor OWASP's 20th anniversary celebration," said Matt Klassen, vice president of marketing at Parasoft.

OWASP's 20th anniversary is a free virtual online event on September 24, 2021, that celebrates the present and embraces the future of OWASP and cybersecurity.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

Parasoft
Parasoft
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parasoft-extends-api-testing-market-leadership-with-enhanced-owasp-support-301383062.html

SOURCE Parasoft

