Parasoft Showcases Integrated Automated Testing Solution for CI/CD Workflow at Embedded World 2021

·2 min read

Latest Release of Parasoft C/C++test Simplifies Embedded Safety and Security Software Testing

MONROVIA, Calif. and BERLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced the 2021.1 release of Parasoft C/C++test, the unified C and C++ development testing solution for embedded applications. This release gives embedded development teams the speed and efficiency of a modern, highly automated CI/CD pipeline with fully integrated static and unit testing for delivery of continuous compliance and quality. For more information about the latest release of Parasoft C/C++test, visit us at Embedded World 2021 DIGITAL on March 1 -5.

Parasoft - One Unified Software Testing Solution. Check it out now!

The new release of Parasoft C/C++test continues its comprehensive support for the latest compliance standards, including the most recent release of MISRA C 2012. To efficiently achieve compliance with DISA ASD STIG security guidelines, the C/C++test 2021.1 release introduces a new configuration and support. New integrations with GitHub, Bitbucket, Gitlab, and MS Azure DevOps streamline CI/CD workflows.

"Embedded dev teams can deliver safe, secure, and reliable software faster by integrating automated static analysis, unit testing, and structural code coverage into their continuous delivery workflow supporting the increasing trend to migrate to Git-based CI/CD platforms. And our new integration with Jama Connect builds bidirectional traceability between requirements and tests, further automating the verification and validation of requirements," said Richard Sherrard, VP of Products at Parasoft.

Attend Embedded World 2021 to see the new features in action. Parasoft will be presenting the following sessions at Embedded World Congress:

  • Maximizing the Value of Static Analysis for Modern Development, ID 10550, Thursday, Mar 4, 2021: Session 11, 14:30 - 15:00 (CET)

  • Using MQTT Based Adapters to Enable Testing for Industrial Applications (IIoT), ID 10568, Thursday, Mar 4, 2021: Session 11, 17:15 - 17:45 (CET)

About Parasoft
Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parasoft-showcases-integrated-automated-testing-solution-for-cicd-workflow-at-embedded-world-2021-301237549.html

SOURCE Parasoft

