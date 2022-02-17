U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

Parc-nature des Sources - Saint-Laurent Council invites Minister Guibealt to offer a green legacy to future generations

·4 min read

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In a letter signed by the Mayor of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa, on the topic of the Collaboration to offer A Green Legacy for Future Generations, Council invited the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to take strong action to protect lands hosting tremendously rich biodiversity by integrating them into the Parc-nature des Sources project.

Saint-Laurent Council invites Minister Guilbeault to protect certain lots by integrating them into the parc-nature des Sources development. (CNW Group/Ville de Montr&#xe9;al - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)
Saint-Laurent Council invites Minister Guilbeault to protect certain lots by integrating them into the parc-nature des Sources development. (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

We note that Saint-Laurent's administration has worked on the preservation of wetlands and the creation of this new nature park for several years by striving to gather all the stakeholders around the table. Back in 2016, it initiated discussions on this topic with the federal authorities at the time, namely the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Catherine MacKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. These discussions then continued with the latter's successor, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, in 2020.

Major consolidation step

Representing a major step in the consolidation of Parc-nature des Sources, this new letter addressed to Minister Guilbeault strives to involve collaboration with the Borough, Ville de Montréal and Ville de Dorval by underscoring that the timing is ideal because of the convergence of varied interests.

This was emphasized by Médicom's decision to refrain from building a plant in a swath of land in the area that is annually frequented by hundreds of monarch butterflies on the former Dorval golf Course. Commonly known as "Champs des monarques" or "Monarch Field", the project comprises three attached housing units, a field in its central western section scattered with wetlands, and a forest in the eastern section of the site.

"Due to the media buzz generated by Médiacom's decision and the excellent social adaptability of the parc-nature des Sources project, I believe that this is a unique opportunity for the federal government to transfer the federal lands needed to finalize the project and protect the area, which is constantly at risk of other companies potentially setting up," Mayor DeSousa explained in the letter. In collaboration with Saint-Laurent, Ville de Montréal and Ville de Dorval, the federal government would be participating in the creation of a tremendous green legacy for future generations by preserving an ecologically rich zone in the heart of a bustling city renowned for its innovative side."

Parc-nature des Sources

The parc-nature des Sources currently covers an area of 47 hectares and could expand to 187 hectares with the transfer of the identified federal lands. Home to remarkable biodiversity, it will also be one of the first to be created near a major scientific park, namely the campus Saint-Laurent of the Technoparc Montréal. We remember that in 2019, Ville de Montréal took over land owned by the Technoparc Montréal following the dissolution of the non-profit organization that handled its management for more than 30 years. "Saint-Laurent is therefore open to the idea of analyzing the possibility of including lands that may have ecological value near the nature park to enhance the project for the benefit of all Montréalers," the Mayor explained.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city founded in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of the 19 boroughs of Montréal in 2002. Located in the north section of the island, arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough, covering 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of more than 100,000 residents is among the most multicultural. Recognized as a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent takes sustainable development and environmental protection into account in all its decisions. The challenge here is even greater considering that more than 70% of the borough's territory is dedicated to industrial and commercial activities with over 4500 businesses and 110,000 jobs. It is also home to one of Quebec's biggest industrial and technological hubs. Already offering easy access to major highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is preparing to open five new Réseau express métropolitain stations. What's more, with its two libraries, Centre des loisirs, modern Complexe sportif, arena, and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers an extensive range of services in numerous fields such as culture, sports, and recreation. By doing so, Saint-Laurent ensures a wonderful quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent (Ville de Montr&#xe9;al) logo (CNW Group/Ville de Montr&#xe9;al - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)
Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent (Ville de Montréal) logo (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c0364.html

