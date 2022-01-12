Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Use of Automated Mobile Robots - Next Level of Postal Sorting

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Services), Type (Parcel Sorter, Mail Sorting, Automatic Reading and Coding Systems), Application (Courier, Express and Parcel, Government Postal), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The parcel and postal automation systems market is expected to reach $9.61 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing labor costs, and the rising need for automated sorting and delivery processes are the key factors driving the parcel and postal automation systems market growth.

Based on component, the parcel and postal automation systems market is mainly segmented into hardware, services, and software. The software is further segmented into information management systems, data sorting management, parcel operations, and other software. The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising need to solve technical issues and provide frequent servicing to automated parcel sorting systems; growing demand for frequent hardware and software upgrades; servicing; periodic maintenance and repair to function adequately.



Based on type, parcel and postal automation software market is mainly segmented into information management systems, data sorting management, parcel operations, and other software. The parcel operations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing demand for operational efficiency and flexibility for easy configuration of the sorting logic and network-wide consistent parcel processing.



Based on type, the parcel and postal automation systems market is segmented into parcel sorters, mail sorting systems, and automatic reading and coding systems. The automatic reading and coding systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for high speed, flexibility, and reading performance; and the demand for easy-to-use training systems for stamps, labels, and symbols.



Based on type, the parcel sorters market is segmented into line parcel sorters and loop parcel sorters. The loop parcel sorters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for sorting individual items for order fulfillment, sorting case goods, parcels, and shipping bags for shipping, receiving, and cross-docking.



Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of online shopping platforms, increasing parcel volumes, and the growing number of companies shifting their business models to online platforms.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market in e-commerce shipments due to the presence of highly populated countries such as India and China. The growth in the online parcel deliveries pre-and-post the COVID-19 duration has been rising significantly.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of component, type, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the parcel and postal automation systems market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges in the parcel and postal automation systems market?

Who are the major players operating in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries?

How is the competitive landscape for the parcel and postal automation systems market?

What are the recent developments in the parcel and postal automation systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players operating in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the parcel and postal automation systems market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the E-commerce Industry

Increasing Labor Costs

Rising Need for Automated Sorting and Delivery Processes

Restraints

High Initial Investment

Opportunities

Globalization and Growing Trade and Commerce in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Rising Complexity of Packages

Design and Operational Challenges

Declining Volume of Traditional Letters

Trends

Use of Automated Mobile Robots - Next Level of Postal Sorting

Technological Advancements in the Parcel and Postal Automation Industry

Improved Data Management Through Data Analytics

Use of AI in Parcel Sorting

The key players operating in the parcel and postal automation systems are

Siemens Logistics GmbH

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Vanderlande Industries BV

SOLYSITIC SAS

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Fives Group

National Presort

LP

Leonardo S.p.A

Dematic Holding S.a.r.l.,

Interroll Group

EuroSort Systems B.V.

NEC Philippines Inc

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

Scope of the Report

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Component

Hardware

Services

Software

Information Management System

Data Sorting Management

Parcel Operations

Other Software

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Type

Parcel Sorters

Linear Parcel Sorters

Loop Parcel Sorters

Mail Sorting Systems

Letter Sorters

Culler Face Cancellers

Flat Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Automatic Reading and Coding Systems

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Application

Courier, Express, and Parcels

Government Postal

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

