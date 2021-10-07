U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +41.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    +289.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,943.50
    +184.50 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.60
    +18.40 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -1.27 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    -1.12 (-5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3460
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,164.78
    +2,915.57 (+5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.40
    +50.30 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.35
    +81.48 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

ParcelPal Announces Execution of a Service Agreement with Another One of Canada’s Leaders in the Specialty Pharmacy Services Space

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ParcelPal Logistics Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services for a new large client in the specialty pharmacy services space, which has access to over 1,300 retail stores throughout Canada.

ParcelPal will be providing same day and next day prescription deliveries to different facilities, including care homes in the Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta areas to start, with other cities to likely follow. We expect this contract to generate approximately $300K-$400K in gross revenue over the course of 12 months on a profitable basis. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Healthcare has continued to be a major focus of mine as the needs in this space have been further accelerated due to the global COVID-19 crisis over the past year and a half. Additionally, many people around the country have multiple chronic health conditions, and as such, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among other medical conditions. Therefore, it is all the more important that end-use customers continue to have safe access to the medications that they need in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service during this time and beyond.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF
CSE – Symbol: PKG
FSE – Symbol: PT0

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed or on time due to, among other things, failure to agree to the terms set forth in the definitive documentation, withdrawal at any time by the target company, failure to receive, be satisfied with or complete delivery of satisfactory due diligence documents and information, failure to receive the approval of the CSE, if and as needed, and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the logistics industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance of the transaction, and potential challenges related to expansion into a new country, or with the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal and its acquisition target(s). There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. The risk of the discontinuation of business by third party customers of the acquired business(es) cannot be guaranteed, and is a business risk that is, in large measure, out of the control of the Company. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

CONTACT: Contact Information Investor Contact info@parcelpal.com T: (587) 883-9811 Company Contact Rich Wheeless, CEO, CFO, and Director ParcelPal Logistics Inc. rich.wheeless@parcelpal.com T: (614) 395 7778


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • AT&T Strikes Fiber Optic Network Deal with Frontier Communications

    Telecommunications major AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has partnered with a fellow telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, to provide fiber-optic connectivity to enterprises that do not use services provided by AT&T. Notably, multi-year strategic agreements for the deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network were also signed between the companies. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $27.33 in extended trade on Wednesday. By developing addition

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • GameStop and AMC post identical small losses as Smiles win the day for meme stocks

    The mother and father meme stocks often move in tandem with one another, but this is ridiculous. Shares in GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) both closed down 0.62% for the day, a rare case of identical losses for the most popular names in meme stocks. Both stocks fought off morning dives to flirt with ending the day in the green.