ParcelPal Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation and Provides Operations Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that is has published its updated Company presentation on its website at www.parcelpal.com. The Company's presentation includes, among other things, additional information on the Company's recent US acquisition, future expansion plans, as well as information regarding other positive developments in the Company.



CEO Rich Wheeless commented, “I am very pleased and encouraged by the continued improvement in operating performance, our revenue growth, and most importantly, our recent expansion into the United States. The U.S. acquisition not only nearly doubles the size of the Company on a revenue basis, but it gives us a footprint in the western U.S. which will allow us to expand into other areas operationally that I have wanted to enter, especially warehousing. Given the current global supply chain issues, I believe this will create another large untapped opportunity in the next 12 months. Additionally, the Company has continued to onboard numerous new B2B customers and simultaneously diversifying into multiple new geographic areas and industries as well. As we further expand, I expect our margins to continue to improve. Another important note is that the Company remains well capitalized to quickly take advantage of market opportunities driven by our untapped $5M USD equity line of credit. Lastly, we recently announced the entry into a Letter of Intent for our second U.S. acquisition, which we intend to complete by the end of the year (subject to certain conditions). We will continue to remain aggressive in terms of our approach to expansion, growth and attaining profitability, as we not only close out 2021, but going into 2022 and beyond in a manner most accretive to our shareholders. I want to thank the entire ParcelPal team who have worked tirelessly to execute on our growth plan, which has given and will continue to give us a continued opportunity to further expand, including through the global pandemic and supply chain issues."

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

