U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.00
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,242.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,140.00
    -16.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.90
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.07
    +0.55 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6470
    +0.1770 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,521.06
    +47.24 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.18
    +1.38 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,740.86
    +261.85 (+0.92%)
     

PARCLL Adds Toronto Facility to North America Shipping Operations

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, opened its first Canada-based shipping facility earlier this month to meet rising demand for domestic and cross-border parcel shipping services for clients in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The facility is located just minutes from Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga GTA, near highways 401, 403, 410, 427 and 407.

New PARCLL hub located minutes from Pearson International Airport.
New PARCLL hub located minutes from Pearson International Airport.

With the opening of the Toronto facility, not only will company's Canada-based parcel shipping services become more reliable and trackable, it will also help PARCLL better respond to client requests and help them develop stronger vendor relationships.

"Canada is an important destination for global eCommerce," said Allan Zhang, General Manager Canada. "We're very excited to have a permanent facility where we can provide a better range of shipping services for our global clients, including DDP customs clearance services for inbound parcels here at Pearson International Airport." This marks the eighth major facility that PARCLL has opened in North America.

"We want to make shipping to and throughout Canada easy," said Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances at PARCLL. "Canada is a large footprint with many national and regional delivery options. Those options can be overwhelming. Our intelligent shipping solution will help clients make informed decisions based on price and speed."

About PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York /New Jersey and Toronto. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

Media contact: For all press inquiries, please contact press@parcll.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parcll-adds-toronto-facility-to-north-america-shipping-operations-301612885.html

SOURCE PARCLL

Recommended Stories

  • Major accident in Hialeah Gardens involving dump truck and tractor trailer

    Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.

  • Guitar cases and tissue boxes stuffed with cash: Yoga guru charged with not paying taxes while raking in $20 million

    Prosecutors say founder Greg Gumucio and his partners failed to file personal or corporate taxes for nearly a decade for their donation-based business.

  • Ford Trucks Highlighted in $1.7 Billion Verdict Weren’t Subject to Tougher Safety Rules

    Auto regulators later applied stiffer roof-strength requirements to heavier trucks. Ford maintains the design was safe.

  • Peloton’s Brand Is Past Its Prime

    Chief Executive is going to an awful lot of trouble to save the sinking Peloton Interactive ship, considering the passengers are already throwing themselves off the decks. In a shareholder letter Thursday, Mr. McCarthy likened Peloton to a cargo ship whose alarms are sounding. Unfortunately, for anyone not sitting on a Peloton bike, things look pretty bad: For the period ended June 30, Peloton said its revenue fell 28% from a year earlier, with connected fitness products revenue down 55%.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement

    The AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University recently released a study that helps readers imagine how different retirement journeys might look. The idea is that there is "no normal" retirement and that each path will be different. The study lays out … Continue reading → The post Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Novartis to shutter eastern NC manufacturing site with 240 workers

    A manufacturing facility in Wilson is scheduled to close as a global pharmaceutical company is in the midst of a major restructuring.

  • SNAP Reaches $35M Settlement in Illinois Privacy Lawsuit

    SNAP gets penalized by the State of Illinois under Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) for its use of facial recognition technology to collect user data illegally.