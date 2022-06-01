Pardes Biosciences to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Pardes Biosciences, Inc
1 min read
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential stand-alone novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Pardes’ website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc. 
Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are applying modern reversible-covalent chemistry as a starting point to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

Availability of Other Information about Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences intends to use the Investors page of its website (https://ir.pardesbio.com) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Pardes Biosciences’ Investors website, in addition to following Pardes’ press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Investor Contacts:
Patrick O'Brien
pobrien@pardesbio.com

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com


