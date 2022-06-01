Pardes Biosciences to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Pardes Biosciences, Inc

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential stand-alone novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Pardes’ website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.

Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are applying modern reversible-covalent chemistry as a starting point to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

