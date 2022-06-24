U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.50
    +25.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,862.00
    +190.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,825.75
    +88.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.60
    +10.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.62
    +2.35 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1080
    +0.0400 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    28.77
    -0.18 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1370
    +0.2040 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,191.07
    +646.99 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.73
    +28.51 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.48
    +117.03 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Parellelz brings a new approach to seamlessly convert native mobile apps to websites

Ivan Mehta
·4 min read

Over the last few years, developers and authorities have questioned Apple and Google's power over app distribution on mobile operating systems. If you have an Android app, there's a chance that you can use alternative app stores like the Amazon app store. But if you have an iOS app, you have no option but to go through Apple's App Store.

But a startup called Parellelz has another solution: convert your native app to a web app without loss of quality and increase its visibility through web distribution. For that, the company is planning to offer a unique set of tools that could convert a developer's app without needing any SDK or having to make changes through the app.

To build this platform, Parellelz has raised $3 million in a pre-seed round from investors like former VP of Growth at Uber Ed Baker, ProductHunt founder Ryan Hoover, and Maple VC general partner Andre Charoo.

Other investors include organizations like Global Founders Capital, Play Ventures, Garage Capital, and individual investors like Shopify engineering VP Farhan Talwar, a16z general partner Jonathan Lai, and search company Golden founder Jude Gomila.

The company's founder and CEO Albert Lai's previous experience was in launching titles through Facebook's Instant Games. In doing so, though, he found a lot of limitations, and features that would get lost, leading to so much work that effectively it was almost like rebuilding the titles. This prompted him to start thinking about the overall problem and how to build a better solution.

There are some workarounds for people already these days who want to use native apps without downloading them. Google's Play Store for example has a feature called Google Play Instant, which gives you the ability to experience native apps without installing them. But Google's aim is to get you to install the native apps, so it withholds some functionality. In contrast, Paraellez wants you to have a complete experience without installing the native app, by using it on the web.

You might also think of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) as another equivalent. However, Lai claims its solution is pretty different.

"We're trying to create a paradigm shift by building a new layer on the internet. Like a browser that lets you surf webpages, we're building a browser that lets you access apps. Like webpages, we are aiming to make apps a standard media type people access," he said.

Parallelz said that its platform — which will launch sometime later this year — will require a developer to have a valid app binary, which will enable the native app to convert into a web app quickly. Once the platform is launched, developers will almost instantly get a URL for the app, which they can share with others, use for marketing, and so on.

Lai noted that users would then be able to make in-app purchases just like you would buy items on an e-commerce site.

"We will be providing our developers a range of options, and will be making it as simple as possible to onboard with some very creative tech and innovative methods that we will be revealing later this year," he said

The company hasn't figured out a monetization model yet, but it said that it has thought of multiple possible ways, and it'll be easy to implement once they have a critical mass of developers.

“Parallelz has achieved what many developers thought was impossible. Soon, sharing a mobile app will be as easy as sending a link,” Hoover said in a statement.

Charoo said that factors like “app fatigue, rising user acquisition costs, the 30% tax, and a single point of failure” has made mobile apps “an increasingly more difficult and inefficient channel” for marketers and brands. He noted that the startup's new approach to architecture will be game-changing for app discovery and distribution.

Lai said that while web apps have the advantage of not paying an app store fee, the bigger upside is that the web is accessible to millions, and so there is the enticing prospect of something going viral, just like Wordle.

But for now, that puzzle was more of an outlier than anything close to the norm for web app experiences. In reality, the downside for web apps generally has been that discovery has been a problem. Google allows developers to upload PWAs to the Play Store, but there isn't a separate section to find them.

Google also tried distributing web-based apps through Chrome, but it never took off, and it's in the process of being shut down. So while Parallelz can solve the problem of converting native apps to web apps without any compromise, it'll still have to do a lot of work to allow discovery.

Recommended Stories

  • How warming ocean temperatures wiped out Maine’s shrimp industry

    Since 2014 fishing for northern shrimp has been banned in the United States. The stock in our area has decreased to the point where they are not reproducing.

  • Solana bets on mobile, launches US$1,000 ‘Saga’ Web3 phone

    Solana on Thursday launched a Web 3.0 phone dubbed “Saga” in a move to tap into the burgeoning number of mobile phone users accessing digital assets. See related article: Solend DAO overturns vote to take over at-risk ‘whale’ wallet Fast facts The Android mobile phone by Solana Mobile, a unit of Solana Labs, is “tightly […]

  • Keep hearing about BeReal? What to know about the social media app without filters

    Are you tired of editing perfectly posed pictures for social media or learning complicated TikTok dances?

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals of 2022

    If you're after a deal on an Apple Watch, a Mac, or even AirPods, Amazon is starting deals early ahead of Prime Day 2022.

  • Tesla Supplier Challenges EV Maker's Powerful Battery With Latest Launch

    Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd launched an electric-car battery with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge. CATL claimed that the battery was 13% more potent than Tesla's 4680 battery to be made by Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTC: PCRFY), the Bloomberg reports. The Qilin battery has an energy density of 255 watt-hours per kilogram. Also Read: Panasonic Disclosed Finalizing US Site For Tesla's New Battery Plant The battery charges

  • Crypto Cloud Storage STORJ Leads Rally by 55% As ETH, BTC Consolidate

    A rather unlikely altcoin ended up leading the broader market rally consequently resulting in other major altcoins following suit.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Blayney Partnership Joins Reseller Program for UK Marketplace

    ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone experiential AR campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement with Blayney Partnership, a digital creative technology agency based in the UK. Clients include The Kia Oval, Gtechniq, USA Cricket, EBC Brakes International and Lacoste.

  • Amazon’s Alexa Impersonates Grandma, Creeping Out Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- “Creepy.” “Morbid.” “Monstrosity.”Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThose were just some of the reactions that poured in over social media when Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa digital assistant impe

  • Walmart Amps Up Cloud Capabilities, Reducing Reliance on Tech Giants

    The retailer says the new hybrid system allows the company to switch between cloud providers and its servers, saving time and money.

  • AMD’s Share of the Server Chip Market Could Double, JPMorgan Says

    JPMorgan is getting more optimistic over Advanced Micro Devices’ high-end chip business, citing strong results from the firm’s latest survey of technology buyers. On Thursday, analyst Harlan Sur said the chipmaker’s solid product road map and the firm’s CIO survey suggest the company can achieve 30% to 40% market share in the server processor market over the next few years—up from 20% this year. AMD (ticker: AMD) makes processors that act as the main computing brains for personal computers, servers, and graphics cards.

  • These 6 Cryptos Have Really Burned Investors

    Cryptocurrency has often been touted as a way to decentralize our finances (DeFi), freeing money from the throes of government control. And while crypto does have its benefits, it can also be...

  • BlackBerry Investors Reject Executive-Pay Plan After Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of BlackBerry Ltd. rebuked the board and major shareholder Prem Watsa, rejecting the company’s executive compensation plan and voting in large numbers against Watsa’s re-election as a director. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s B

  • You can add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17

    It’s pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. We know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That’s incredible! But there are some newer features these folks are missing. And there’s a $17 wireless charging case for the iPhone … The post You can add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 appeared first on BGR.

  • Rosenblatt Re-Rates Ambarella Following Its Extended Relationship With This Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Company

    Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy noted that Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology, and operation company, selected Ambarella, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMBA) edge AI system-on-chip to deliver Level 3 automated driving. Ambarella's AI SoC included surround camera and front ADAS perception with AI compute using two of Ambarella's CV2FS and CV2AQ SoCs. Inceptio confirmed that their Xuanyuan autonomous driving system used four of Ambarella's edge AI SoCs (2 CV2FS and 2 CV2AQ) as evidence

  • Amazon unveiled an autonomous robot that won’t quit like its human workforce

    Amazon is concerned about its workforce. The second largest private employer in the US fears it could run out of people to employ in its American warehouses within two years because staff keep quitting at astonishing rates: One analysis found the average tenure of Amazon warehouse employees to be just 8 months, meaning each fulfillment center’s staff turns over 150% every year, twice the retail industry’s average rate. An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz that the internal research about hiring, written in 2021, “doesn’t represent the actual situation.”

  • Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies

    Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in “strategic espionage” against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday. “As a coalition of countries has come together to defend Ukraine, Russian intelligence agencies have stepped up network penetration and espionage activities targeting allied governments outside Ukraine,” Smith said.

  • Samsung debuts its smallest 200-megapixel smartphone sensor yet

    Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest 200-megapixel camera sensor with some of the tiniest pixels yet.

  • Adyen, McDonald's Extend Mobile App Partnership To US

    McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) has expanded its mobile app partnership with financial technology platform Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) to the U.S. The two companies began working together in early 2020 in the U.K. and are now expanding to other global markets. Adyen enables customers to pay with their saved payment method on the McDonald's mobile app at the front counter, kiosk, or drive-thru using a four-digit code, providing convenience and supporting operational speed. "Adyen has handled mobile volumes du

  • AWS sent a Snowcone to space

    At its re:Mars conference, Amazon today announced that it quietly sent one of its AWS Snowcone edge computing and storage devices into space on the Axiom mission to the International Space Station. For the most part, this was an off-the-shelf Snowcone, which AWS already built to be rugged enough to be shipped by UPS, though the company had to do months of testing to get it certified for this flight. "When you think about providing cloud computing to the edge, in remote, disconnected, rugged environments -- after 35 years in the space industry -- there is no more harsh, remote or rugged environment or unforgiving, quite frankly, than the space environment," said Clint Crosier, the director of Aerospace and Satellite at AWS and a retired United States Air Force major general who helped oversee the foundation of the U.S. Space Force before he retired and then joined AWS last year.

  • Solana launches web3-focused smartphone Saga to improve crypto-mobile relationship

    The co-founder and CEO of Solana, Anatoly Yakovenko, had a Steve Jobs moment when he stood in front of an auditorium in New York City and announced the launch of Saga, an Android web3-focused smartphone. “This is something that I fundamentally believe the industry needs to do,” Yakovenko said. People will pull out their laptops in the middle of dates so they don’t miss an NFT minting opportunity, Yakovenko joked.